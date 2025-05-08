Boba in bloom: seasonal items to kick off the spring season

Audrey Navasca Spring is in the air, and local boba shops and cafes are offering new seasonal items. From fruit and milk teas to coffee and even shaved ice, there are options for anyone craving a sweet treat to stay cool during the warmer weather.

As the weather begins to warm and the days seem to stretch, time in the sun feels endless, prompting people to look for ways to stay cool. Places like Sharetea and Teaspoon have added new items to their menu to give customers more options.

The popularity of boba has skyrocketed over the past years, and according to a CBS News article, “the number of boba cafes across the U.S. has skyrocketed almost 50% over the last few years.” This is especially true in the Bay Area, as Asians are this region’s largest racial group.

These places attract adolescents and adults alike, including students who can pay for a drink or two at stores as nearby as down the street from Carlmont. Junior Alexis Bui gets boba with her family often, and as an Asian American, she holds a special connection to places around the area.

“Sharetea is definitely one of our favorites,” Bui said.

In an interview with Food & Wine, University of California, Los Angeles Asian American Studies lecturer Jean-Paul Contreras deGuzman said, “boba cafes have been important spaces where Asian Americans have created and affirmed new identities and communities in a society that has historically maligned them.”

Local boba shops and dessert cafes offer many delectably delicious items for spring, and these are some of the new additions.

Strawberry coconut and matcha are two new flavors that Sharetea has added to their ice-blended menu. Ice-blended refers to the preparation of the drinks. While regular drinks have standard ice cubes, an ice-blended drink has a slushy-like texture. The strawberry coconut flavor has layers of strawberry and coconut swirled in a colorful pattern, while the matcha is the iconic vibrant green.

Teaspoon launched a new coffee series offering options other than typical milk and fruit teas. Their take on Vietnamese coffee combines other beloved flavors like ube and matcha. The two other drinks in the series are Coconut Coffee and Creme Brulee Coffee, which are marketed as rich, decadent, and creamy. The coffee series offers drinks that satisfy those who love an intense and bold coffee flavor, and those who like their coffee thicker and creamier.

Matcha has become a staple in boba stores around the Bay Area, and now Sharetea also has a matcha series. Notable drinks include Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk and Mango Matcha Fresh Milk. While most boba shops use a non-dairy creamer or milk powder, these drinks have actual dairy. This results in a more textured and creamy boba drink.

Tea Hut, a hidden gem in San Carlos, offers fruit drinks for the springtime instead of the usual milk teas. This spring, the three drinks on their menu are Pear Pomelo Mist, Pina Colada, and Osmanthus Citrus. Pina Colada has a pineapple-infused coconut milk base with cheese cream topping. The two fruit drinks are cold and refreshing. Pear Pomelo is on the sweeter side and is a blended smoothie, while Osmanthus Citrus has a tart taste paired with slightly floral oolong tea.

Meet Fresh combines Taiwanese desserts and drinks in a welcoming environment. Another aspect that differentiates it from other shops and cafes is that they are open late. After a night of savory foods in Downtown San Mateo, anyone can come by to grab a sweet, cold drink or shaved ice. Thai tea can often be sweet, but Meet Fresh’s Thai tea series has many customizable options to fit the consumer’s preferences.

From frozen drinks to a mountain of shaved ice, there are many ways a sweet treat can help students and others stay cool this spring and venture out to try new flavors.

“I feel like these places are important to us because they celebrate Asian culture and help others to appreciate it as well,” Bui said.