However, Vernon does not let that stop him from chasing his passion, and in many ways drove him into the more competitive biking scene in order to find more supported events. Since then, he has traveled around California racing wherever he can.

“Since starting I have ridden Exchequer, Hucksgiving, Sea Otter, Bike shop supported rides, and more,” he said.

Exchequer, Hucksgiving, and Sea Otter are all competitive riding events that are supported by various biking companies and organizations. It is at events like these that people can push themselves to the limit and truly improve as a rider.