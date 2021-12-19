Creating community

Following his introduction to mountain biking, Vernon became extremely attached to the sport, and now is a very prominent figure in the Carlmont High School biking community. He and several other bikers came together to form the Carlmont Mountain Bike club.

“We started the mountain bike club because we wanted to bring the joy of biking to the school and spread the sport especially to the lower classmen,” said Vernon.

This goal has been accomplished in just the opening meetings of the club, proving that the interest in mountain biking is very much present in the area. However this does not come without controversy. Vernon feels that the general public is very divided on the topic of mountain biking, especially in the Belmont area.

“It’s controversial, a lot of people either hate it or they love it. I’ve seen people completely against it and some people who fully support it,” Vernon said.

In Vernon’s eyes, the divide comes from a lack of understanding, not from an inherent bad intent from one party or the other. Like many others, mountain biking has been something that has driven him and it is hard to imagine someone else disliking a sport so fervently when you are so involved in that sport yourself.