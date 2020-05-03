Free entertainment

After concerts and musical events were canceled due to COVID-19, several singers turned to social media and began hosting online free shows. For example, Chris Martin live-streamed himself playing music on Coldplay’s Instagram account so that a free concert could entertain audiences. Martin even played “Green Eyes,” which hasn’t been played at any recent concert.

Among other performers, John Legend hosted an at-home concert to provide entertainment to people facing boredom from quarantine. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Legend told his viewers that “as entertainers, we want to entertain you guys, and we want to help everybody get through this.”

Some celebrities are combining forces with media companies to help the community under quarantine. On March 29th, iHeart and Elton John teamed up to create a commercial-free iHeart Living Room Concert for America that streamed on Fox.

The concert featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Camilla Cabello, The Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, and many more. The singers used their phones and personal audio equipment to perform, and the other celebrities contributed messages of love and positivity. The audience was also strongly encouraged to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that the concert raised $10 million to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 18th, the World Health Organization (WHO) live-streamed “One World: Together At Home,” featuring some of the nation’s favorite singers and comedians. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, who accompanied twenty-four other celebs.

“Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their health to safeguard everyone else’s,” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder of Global Citizen.