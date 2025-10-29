From big screen to streaming success

Savanna Ferrari-Donovan A viewer reacts positively to a scene playing out on a computer including music, influencing the viewer’s surrounding environment. Television and it’s accompanying music have a big impact on their audience.

The right song for the right scene has a greater impact than one might expect. Music artists have been significantly impacted by popular TV shows, gaining massive exposure and reshaping the way new music is discovered.



Popular shows have given small artists instant recognition and popularity. Although Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson, the show and its identity are immediately associated with Labrinth and his trippy, experimental soundtrack. According to Spotify, he gained 230% more streams after the show’s release, introducing his work to an entirely new audience overnight.



“When I was around eight years old, I remember watching a ‘Teen Titans Go!’ episode, and I heard a song that I couldn’t get out of my head,” said Vitus Ng, a music artist and sophomore at Carlmont High School. “It was a collaboration song from Lil Yachty, and ever since then, I still listen to his music on a daily basis. I think they had such an impact on me because it was really my first introduction to hip-hop and rap in a way, and it gave me a basis when starting to create music of my own.”

TV shows have a significant influence on people, not only through their stories but also through the elements that make them so interesting. The right song can bring emotion, elevate the story, and become tied to a viewer’s memory. From kids’ cartoons to popular series, the impact and aesthetic a song can bring a whole new light to the picture.

While social media, Spotify, and live performances remain popular ways for music to gain recognition, television and streaming services have proven potent, providing exposure to small artists and becoming a significant part of their careers.



“There was this show with this guy that was, like, invincible. I think that’s what it’s called,” said Diana Velisar, a sophomore at Carlmont High School. “But then there was a d4vd song, and it was called ‘Feel It,’ and I was like, ‘That song is fire.’”

Music can help elevate a scene, and having a visual element to associate with it makes it all the more powerful.

“I believe the tone and visuals of a show are extremely important,” Ng said. “The song itself is already great, but visuals and tone can boost it into a memory that could capture millions of people’s attention.”

An artist’s music may thrive independently, but without many movies and series, many artists’ careers would take very different turns.

For example, Euphoria featured the artist Sinéad O’Connor, whose song “Drink Before the War” gained immense popularity in 2022. A 26,900% increase in her song’s streams on Spotify would not have been possible without this series, introducing her work to younger audiences and demonstrating television’s ability to revive interest in established artists.

As the popularity of various streaming platforms continues to dominate pop culture, soundtracks have become a more dominant aspect of the music industry. Contrasting radio or playlists, TV shows have given songs an emotionally deep dimension that emerging artists try to convey.

“I think music carries storytelling and retelling, and it carries the ability to hold that, like you can hear a song and know where you heard it the first time, or what you were doing with a friend when you were playing that song,” said Sarah Scott, a church worship music leader. “I feel that music bonds people to memories, and if those memories are good, it can shape and form who you are and the things you think. It definitely provides more vulnerability and a wider audience to hear it.”