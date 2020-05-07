Hardship paves way for leadership

Despite the power or position one may have, one’s title does not necessarily make them a leader. Those without any current power can provide leadership and hope to millions. Even leaders of small countries or organizations bring hope to the world.

Recently, the small county of New Zealand has made headlines around the world for its leadership. New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, leads with empathy and offers reassurance to her people, proving her leadership and effectiveness in times of crisis.

Leaders who lead with respect, empathy, and integrity are the ones who will prevail and take control while others fall behind. On a local, national, and global scale, ordinary people, as well as certain leaders, are rising up to help those in need, proving themselves in times of crisis. As history repeats itself, leadership will help us emerge from hardship yet again.