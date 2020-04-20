Intertwining cultures

All of these cultures have a historically astounding background. The old days and spirit from their past have made the Bay Area a culturally sundry area with many rich traditions.

What exactly are these areas, and what makes them attractive?

Russian

Based in the Richmond district, the Russian culture is rooted deep within the many parts of the Bay Area, predominantly San Francisco.

At some point identified as Little Russia, the Richmond District, according to OutsideLands, was initially comprised of members of the German and Irish ancestry. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, the Richmond District was swarmed with Russians.

The two major streets, Geary and Balboa, are filled with Russian restaurants and other European attractions. Still, the district is one of the quieter ones with mostly residential areas.

As a long-time member of the general Russian community, Denis Baranov values his traditions.

“I feel the notion ‘culture’ is wholesome and may not be easy to break into parts. I can see my childhood memories and tragic and glorious chapters of our history as equally impactful,” Baranov said.

Chinese

Although the Chinese community has a considerable base in Chinatown, San Francisco, the culture still spreads its traditions throughout the bay.

According to History, the Chinese immigrant community can be traced back to the mid-1800s. These early immigrants came seeking economic opportunity in America.

Today, this bustlingly busy town that is named after the culture that inhabits it is one of the oldest and most established cities in the Bay Area.

This engaging part of the bay is a swarming road of mazes. The small streets and alleys bring nothing less than character to the occupied community. With its halfway at Grant Avenue, the town is packed with culture in the limitless forms of cheap shops, traditional eateries, and famous temples.

Italian

Commonly known as Little Italy, North Beach is steeped with great Italian heritage that serves as more than just a tourist attraction.

A city adorned by not only tourists but San Franciscans as well, North Beach holds great significance. According to SF To Do, the North Beach district was initially a beach at the northern end of the city. The name stuck, even after expanding its borders.

As a member of the Italian community herself, Laura Gallinetti is a prime representative of the culture.

“For us, the most significant Italian cultures revolve around family, food, and religion,” Gallinetti said.

Holding one of the most amazing churches honoring Saint Francis of Assisi, the North Beach district has more spectacular sights to offer. As well as monumental sculptures, flavor-filled cafes and native driven entertainment fulfill the scenery of San Francisco’s Little Italy.

“Italians are very warm and love life, and it makes me proud to be associated with them,” Gallinetti said.

Latino

Rooted in its indie style and hipster vibe, the Mission District is a lively place embedded with the Latino culture.

According to Culture Trip, the Mission District has a long history immersed with various cultures from the start. As the area grew in popularity, it became home to mostly middle-class Latino families.

Being one of the most culturally and historically impacted neighborhoods, the Mission District sinks both inhabitants and tourists in its rich culture.

Starting at the heart, the green hub, known as Dolores park, is surrounded by vibrant murals, most often down the small, uninhabited alleys, Balmy and Clarion. The deeper into the culture one is immersed, the more they are greeted with. Valencia Street and Calle 24 are two of the most well-known walkways filled with historical monuments, lively stores, and culturally inspired eateries.

At night, the streets come to life, and the lively neighborhood packs with music and lights.

Japanese

The compact, busy environment of Japantown is infused with a wide variety of cultural art pieces and tea rooms.

According to Fog City Secrets, the Japanese started moving to Japantown after the 1906 earthquake. Today, most of the Japanese community is scattered around the bay. Still, the culture remains at the start of it all.

The six-block area invites interested individuals of all ages. From cheap dollar stores to playgrounds and back to excellent restaurants, Japantown has something to offer for everybody.