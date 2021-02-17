Introverts withstand modern learning

Many introverts enjoy time away from others to recharge themselves and tend to think before they act.

Six hours.

That is one-fourth of the day spent in exhaustion from interactions made that day with students and teachers. This description matched how sophomore Francesca Brocchieri described her typical day at school.

“School is draining because you’re around people all the time, and you constantly have to make conversation and have things to say,” Brocchieri said. “It’s nice when you’re alone because you don’t have to think about having other people with you, or talking a lot to other people.”

However, Brocchieri still enjoys socializing and said she misses the human interaction that comes with in-person learning. But how is that possible? She is an introvert.

The New Oxford American Dictionary defines introversion as “the quality of being shy and reticent,” or in terms of psychology, “the tendency to be concerned with one’s own thoughts and feelings rather than with external things.”

But Susan Cain thinks differently. Cain, the author of the book Quiet and co-founder of The Quiet Revolution, described the distinction between shyness and introversion in a Ted Talk discussing the bias towards extroverts.

“Shyness is about the fear of social judgment. Introversion is more about, ‘How do you respond to stimulation—including social stimulation?’ Extroverts crave large amounts of stimulation, whereas introverts feel at their most alive and most switched-on and most capable when they’re in quieter, more low-key environments,” Cain said in the Ted Talk.