Issues that matter: Should you judge someone based on their political values?

In 2025, your politics aren’t just your opinion, they’re your identity. When Brandon Wu showed up to school wearing a red MAGA hat, the reaction wasn’t just disagreement, it was an onslaught.

“They circled me in our lunch area and started throwing their food. [The student] basically went up to me and just started saying, ‘I want to debate, I want to debate,’” Wu said.

This confrontation quickly escalated, with the situation intensifying throughout the day.

“They quite literally ganged up on him. They circled him, kept on harassing him and pestering him for an entire day in the parking lot,” Samuel Low, Wu’s friend and fellow senior, said.

Whether we admit it or not, political beliefs have become a marker of identity — and a reason to exclude or confront others. This kind of social judgment links directly to the broader trend of political polarization, the movement of political views and actions away from the center and toward more extreme views and policies.

According to a research study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, while political polarization is growing in other countries worldwide, it is happening much faster and more dramatically in the United States.

Polarization has only intensified with Generation Z, reshaping both our politics and social lives. According to a report by Pew Research Center, the number of people with political views in the “center” has decreased from 49% in 1994 to just 39% in 2014, and continues to decline.

As the harassment continued, Wu found himself repeatedly drawn into debates that seemed to have no end.

“They just wanted to debate unprovoked, throwing out topics and unrelated issues like school shootings. Every single time after I would say something, he would just go in as though he only wanted to prove I was wrong,” Wu said.

The students repeatedly verbally attacked Wu, allowing their emotions to take over their rational thought. In truth, they were all high school students going to the same school in the same grade, but the small difference in their political ideology created a gap larger than ever.

“The situation had clearly spiraled beyond a simple debate,” Wu said. “I honestly thought that something like this gonna happen, but my gut was telling me hopefully no one would do it.”

Wu’s experience isn’t isolated. Across the country, schools have seen a rise in political conflicts, especially in the wake of the 2024 election cycle. A national survey by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and UC Riverside researchers showed that over two-thirds of high school principals reported substantial political conflicts within their communities.

Furthermore, a UCLA study estimated that districts nationwide spent $3.2 billion in the 2023–2024 school year addressing “culturally divisive conflict.” This included expenses for increased security, additional staff time, and efforts to manage staff turnover.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. We should welcome political discussions, but definitely shouldn’t be so aggressive about it,” Low said.

While debate might be healthy, as well as differing perspectives, political polarization is a different discussion.

“Political polarization increases hostility and leads to an inability to acknowledge any other side. It fuels an ‘us vs them’ problem,” said Carlmont sophomore Brandon Shen.

This “us vs. them” mindset isn’t new. According to the Center for Legislative Archives, it has roots in the early 19th century, where political divisions between the Democratic-Republicans arose around differing visions for America’s future. These divisions led to the rise of the two-party system as we know it today.

Today, the United States is dominated by two political parties: Republicans and Democrats. As Pew Research Center data shows, they have drifted further apart since the 1970s, with Democrats becoming more liberal and Republicans more conservative. This divide is no longer confined to political discussions, rather, it’s reflected everywhere from dinner tables to TikTok For You Pages.