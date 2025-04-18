Joining the world of multiplayer gaming

Colette Leung Kathryn Ercoli and Harper Lee play Brawl Stars together during lunch.

3.3 billion.

That’s how many people play video games worldwide as of 2024, according to Priori Data.

As video games have become more widely accepted, so has the larger community formed around them.

“In my opinion, playing games with other people is a lot more fun than playing alone because it’s more lively. You can go with a group of friends and complete a task or boss fight much easier than when you’re just playing by yourself,” said freshman Andi Kim.

Online games also create the opportunity to go beyond current friendships and make new connections across the world or close to home.

“Playing video games is a great way to connect with people socially, especially when you’re competing or just playing for fun,” said Aiden Shao, president of the Smash Club.

Super Smash Bros. is a 2D platform fighting game featuring lots of well-known Nintendo characters. Its playstyle is similar to other 2D fighting games like Street Fighter or Tekken, with the opportunity to play with more people, like Brawlhalla.

“Smash has very inconsistent online play. With LAN games, there is no delay, and a true competitive session can be played no matter the game’s online modes,” Shao said.

Cooperative shared-screen games, or couch co-op games, are gaining increasing attention from game developers, according to Unity’s 2025 Gaming Report. This reflects the interests of gamers who seek out multiplayer games.

Multiplayer games make up some of the most commonly played games on the market. This isn’t just due to these games offering low latency, however, as many people wish to play with their family or friends in the same room.

“I play with friends most of the time. Having a great time and enjoying the game is what helps people form bonds and meet new people,” Shao said.

Some couch co-op games aren’t focused on competition, instead valuing progression and teamwork. These include sandbox games, which allow players to interact with the game environment. Sandbox games include Minecraft, Stardew Valley, and Terraria.

“I play Minecraft and I was drawn in by the creativity and freedom of it because you can build things, explore cool places, and do whatever you want in a pretty world,” Kim said.

The lack of restrictions in sandbox video games can make them accessible to a larger variety of people than more technical games.

“It is incredibly diverse, so friends who have different play styles can still enjoy the game together, and everyone can collaborate to express themselves and their ideas,” said freshman Lincoln Warburton.

Other games hone in on two-player mechanics specifically, such as It Takes Two, Unravel Two, and Split Fiction. These types of games can become more challenging when power and skill differences arise between the players.

“Do not play a relatively hard game with someone who isn’t good with games. You will be the one to end up carrying them, which is not fun when your own skills are mediocre,” said sophomore Keonie Lam.

Another major multiplayer genre among gamers is team-based fighting games. Two teams face off over a series of battles for specific objectives. Marvel Rivals, VALORANT, and Overwatch 2 use this mechanic, along with many other major titles.

“I enjoy playing Marvel Rivals. Communication is key in games with a ranked multiplayer system. Nothing’s better than a hard-fought game, whether you’ve won or lost,” Shao said.

Whether while sitting side-by-side or chatting on a call, video games can help people spend more time together and have some fun with friends.