Knowing your local representatives

Local representatives play a considerable role in the lives of their citizens. Their opinions and decisions can influence the laws put in place that govern schools, rent, and other essential services.

As the vice mayor of Belmont, Charles Stone has a great deal of influence on the operations and decision making in his city.

“Everyone should know who their locally-elected officials are. They’re responsible for plenty of things that affect everyday lives, a lot more than decisions made in Washington, D.C. do,” Stone said.

Local officials decide uncountable aspects of one’s daily life. Although the federal government’s actions are much more publicized, they are far less influential when it comes to people’s day-to-day lives in local communities. The way the municipal government devised the budget can have drastic ripple effects in the city.

People in power want to hear from the diverse set of perspectives that live in the city and will be affected by the change, to make sure that these decisions are sound. This notably includes the youth, who have a completely different point-of-view from the adults who make the laws.

“For me, it’s important to hear feedback and ideas from a diversity of sources. Young people see the world differently than we do; they pick up on issues and challenges we may not be thinking about,” Stone said.

Getting feedback on what the public wants and needs helps officials create a better community. Being a part of the voting group also allows one’s voice to be heard. The youth are experts in what they and their families want. Making those concerns heard influences policy.

“Knowing what the public wants is a big part, so it’s essential for us as voting members to make sure that we’re giving feedback to our local government,” Matoso said.

Familiarizing oneself with their local representatives also grants many benefits when trying to make a change. Having personal connections with people in power can give one leverage and help them help themselves in the process.

“I think knowing your representatives gives you leverage if you want to make a change in the community. You’ll already know the people to go to that can help you make that change, which makes it beneficial,” Ayers said.

Whether it’s being acquainted with one’s local representatives or having a secure personal connection with them, the benefits can be endless.