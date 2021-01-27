‘Make it less eurocentric!’

Many students believe that the history textbooks at Carlmont’s history are too eurocentric and don’t address issues involving imperialism.

The D-hall classroom fills with the chatter of students filing in after lunch. The students noisily begin to take their seats, chatting and preparing for another day’s lecture.

The teacher informs the class that they will be discussing imperialism. After the lecture, the teacher calls on students for a class discussion. A student brings up World War II, another mentions Japanese imperialism in Korea, to which another promptly responds, “Oh, but that’s not important.”

Although imperialist sentiments had mostly subsided after World War II, these events’ repercussions are still felt globally by nations, communities, and individuals.

Maya Litvak is a former Carlmont student currently studying political science at the University of Pennsylvania.

“As we can see, a wealth inequality gap just between countries that have [a] more third world nature and more developed countries,” said Litvak. “Developed countries, such as the US, want to keep the third world countries under their belt through alliances, like promising to protect them. But in reality, [they are] using resources such as cheap labor in those countries to exploit the citizens who live there.”

According to Merriam-Webster, imperialism is “the policy, practice, or advocacy of extending the power and dominion of a nation especially by direct territorial acquisitions or by gaining indirect control over the political or economic life of other areas,” or in other words, when a powerful state seizes control of a weaker state. Imperialism is also usually characterized by the systematic exploitation of the colonized territory.

Modern imperialism began with the “discovery” of the New World and the Age of Exploration during the 15th century.

Imperialism had, of course, existed before this. Ancient empires, such as the Roman Empire and various Chinese and Persian empires, had all spanned large swathes of the known world at the time. However, the Age of Exploration marked the beginning of a new age of global empires.

The 4 types of imperialism by Chelsea Plunkett