Mental and Physical Inequity

Studies have revealed that children from marginalized backgrounds who suffer from mental health disorders do not receive adequate health care. In 2015, a group of doctors did a research survey with Psychiatric Services, where they found that minority children lacked quality healthcare. One of the studies they performed was interviewing people of all ethnicities who have had depression to see if they were receiving adequate, if any, health care.

The research showed that in the past 12 months of the study, 63.7% of Latinos, 68.7% of Asians, and 58.8% of African Americans, compared with 40.2% of non-Latino whites, suffered from a depressive disorder. Among the respondents with depression, those in minority groups were significantly less likely than non-Latino whites to have received adequate care throughout 2014.

Compared with white adults, the risk of having a diabetes diagnosis is 77% higher among African Americans, 66% higher among Latinos, and 18% higher among Asian Americans. Mental and physical health is the most prominent study within the topic of inequity.