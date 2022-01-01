Mints and Honey is a coffee and tea cafe located on El Camino Real in San Carlos. Dorothy Teng is currently the vendor manager — the manager of vendor relationships and supplies. Teng also has some prior experience with working in a cafe atmosphere.

While the restaurant has been successful with it’s amazing drinks and meals, Mints and Honey has faced some obstacles ranging from budget and employment to legal laws and permits. As with other establishments, staffing has been at the forefront of these challenges. To help keep their employment rate high, the business provides benefits and perks for it’s workers.

“While employment is a struggle in the restaurant, there are loyal employees,” Teng said. “We provide dental and health benefits to the employees along with free food.”

Although employees can take advantage of these benefits, Teng ensures good customer service. The majority of the employees are college and high school students. Despite the young age of their workers and potential inexperience, Teng believes the environment of the place is very warm and welcoming.

“I feel like we have a great community since we normally have groups of people enjoying their drinks and laughing, first dates, and even proposals here,” Teng said.

The restaurant’s environment has significantly helped the community grow along with social media. Teng runs an Instagram account that contains posts of drinks, foods, and customers that are satisfied with their orders. All of the photos are taken by the customers and not by the employees of Mints and Honey.

Staying unique is a difficult task for the restaurant industry, and Teng states some examples of what they have previously done to keep unique such as seasonal drinks and foods and weekend events.

“There are seasonal items that I put up on the menu from time to time,” Teng said. “I normally wouldn’t change the regular items, though, only add new items that might draw other people’s attention.”

Along with seasonal items that help the restaurant and drive in the customers, there are also events that the customers can schedule.

“I organize many of the private parties and tea parties that my customers schedule,” Teng said. “Other customers also schedule showers.”