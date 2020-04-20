Modern-day attractions

As well as offering old-school traditions that have stuck, these cultures provide our rather modern audience with contemporary heritage.

Cultural Traditions by Lora Simakova

The Russian community in the Bay Area may not be a large one, but the traditions and heritage brought from their motherland are the ones that still stick today.

“Some traditions we have are weekend breakfasts that are served with traditional fare: blintzes, pan-fried cheesecakes, and more. We also have traditional feasts with as many as 20 people at a table, and summer camping and picnicking,” Baranov said.

However, the Russians in the area, as in Russia, are widely known for their crazy and over-the-top parties.

“Stemming from childhood, our biggest holiday tradition is New Years, and it remains special to us still,” Baranov said.

As apart of the Chinese culture, Chinatown holds a Chinese New Year Festival and Parade in early February with many concessions, booths, and entertainment for all ages.

The Mission District, as for its strong Latino roots, also has a lot to offer. The Latino Film Festival is just one example of the many events held by Latinos in the Mission District. The film festival is a huge cultural event for the Latino community in San Francisco. With an endless schedule of films and the community to back them up, the Latino culture stands at its height.

In Little Italy, known for its amazingly unique food and great nightlife on any night, the restaurants are immaculate as they are hyped. With an endless choice of checkered tablecloth eateries, North Beach brings the flavors and experiences of a traditional Italian restaurant.

Along with going out to restaurants, many members of the Italian community remain, holding great traditions in their hearts.

“We still have the same recipes, try to go to church on specific holidays, and still get together with family,” Gallinetti said.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is a festival that was created to welcome the stunning spring. Filled with beautiful dancers, graceful swordplay, and the pounding of the taiko drums, this festival, as apart of Japanese culture, is one for the books.