Nicaraguan presidential election undermines the prospect of democracy

Shots ring out. Tear gas fills the eyes of the protesters. Stumbling over the bodies of fellow students from their dorm room, a mad dash ensues. Police forces converge on the group of students protesting Nicaragua’s dictatorial regime, and the muffled screams of retreating young adults echo through the alleys.

International leaders condemn, human rights groups issue statements, and many observers stand shocked at the situation in Nicaragua. The news of violent nationwide protests grips the international headlines for weeks, only to fall back into oblivion and obscurity soon thereafter.

Those scenes in 2018 marked a major turning point in Nicaragua’s democratic experiment.

Nicaragua at a glance by Hudson Fox

Now, three years later, the latest presidential election held on Nov. 7 reflects President Daniel Ortega’s full embrace of repressive and undemocratic tactics aimed at quelling dissent, ensuring electoral victory, and tightening his grip on power in the country.

Mirroring the general consensus of the international community, U.S. President Joe Biden labeled the election a “sham” before the results showing Ortega winning handily were revealed. Biden noted that nearly 40 dissenters and seven key presidential opponents had been jailed since May of this year.

Biden said, “[The election] orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.”

On Nov. 12, the Organization of American States (OAS) overwhelmingly passed a resolution condemning Nicaragua’s election as “not free.” Nicaragua was the only country, among a total of 33 countries in the organization, to vote against the resolution. With that vote, the OAS reiterated its call for the release of political prisoners and ordered the Permanent Council to assess the Nicaraguan situation.

Responding to the OAS, the President of the Nicaraguan National Assembly, Dr. Gustavo Porras, issued a statement that condemned the interventionist actions of the OAS and criticized the OAS’s Nov. 12 vote as disrespectful towards “the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of the Nicaraguan people.”

Meanwhile, within Nicaragua, the voices of dissent expressed deep skepticism about the election. In comments made prior to the election, David Martinez*, a university student in Nicaragua and self-proclaimed supporter of democracy, described the public opinion.

Martinez said, “Because of this whole situation and the latest developments regarding all the opposition leaders, it is with much distrust that the elections go forward for this November, [as] the people of Nicaragua expect there to be fraud in favor of the ruling party.”