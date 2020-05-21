The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

May 21, 2020

Photo taken with a DSLR camera. (Josh Barde)
Photo taken with an iPhone in Night mode. (Josh Barde)

Night mode is a new feature that was released with the iPhone 11, and it’s mainly used in low-light situations. The image sensor reads the light differently, allowing one’s photos to become more luminous and detailed even if there is no light around.

Apple has also implemented the option to use up to a 10-second shutter speed, which makes the photo a lot brighter. However, most DSLR cameras can go beyond 30 seconds for shutter speed.

“Night mode is incredible, but you can’t do it on the wide-angle yet which kind of sucks because the wide-angle is so good on the iPhone. Once there’s night mode on the wide-angle, it will be a game-changer,” Pedersen said.

The iPhone does a spectacular job of letting in a lot of light when there is little of it, but in places with a lot of texture, noise or grain tend to pop up. Additionally, the sides of the photo can become blurry, unlike the DSLR.

In the pictures above, the DSLR camera was able to keep the clearness in the background and on the horizon, whereas the iPhone lost some of that.

Regardless, the iPhone seems to handle itself pretty well in low-light situations, given that it has such a small camera.

About the Photographer
Photo of Josh Barde
Josh Barde, Segment Producer
Josh Barde is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is his first year in Media Arts English. He plays for his school's soccer team, so he knows quite a bit about sports and is passionate about them.

Twitter: @joshbarde
