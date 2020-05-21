Night mode is a new feature that was released with the iPhone 11, and it’s mainly used in low-light situations. The image sensor reads the light differently, allowing one’s photos to become more luminous and detailed even if there is no light around.

Apple has also implemented the option to use up to a 10-second shutter speed, which makes the photo a lot brighter. However, most DSLR cameras can go beyond 30 seconds for shutter speed.

“Night mode is incredible, but you can’t do it on the wide-angle yet which kind of sucks because the wide-angle is so good on the iPhone. Once there’s night mode on the wide-angle, it will be a game-changer,” Pedersen said.

The iPhone does a spectacular job of letting in a lot of light when there is little of it, but in places with a lot of texture, noise or grain tend to pop up. Additionally, the sides of the photo can become blurry, unlike the DSLR.

In the pictures above, the DSLR camera was able to keep the clearness in the background and on the horizon, whereas the iPhone lost some of that.

Regardless, the iPhone seems to handle itself pretty well in low-light situations, given that it has such a small camera.