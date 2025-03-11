Opinion: Dance should be recognized as a sport and an art

Julia Cline Dancers wait backstage for their turn to perform at a dance competition. Dancers and dance companies globally compete against each other and are judged by a panel of experienced critics.

Why is it that globally renowned dancers like Anna Pavlova and Mikhail Baryshnikov are often overshadowed by athletes such as soccer player Lionel Messi and football superstar Joe Montana?

Despite the athleticism and discipline involved in dance, the practice continues to be seen primarily as an art form. Dance has long been celebrated as a graceful, expressive, and emotional way of movement; however, many overlook the discipline’s physicality, precision, and competitive nature.

While dances are often considered performances that are visually appealing to audience members, there is much more to them than can’t be seen at first glance. Dancers are physically and mentally pushed to similar levels as all other sports athletes.

We must change our perspective to view dance as an artistic sport rather than just an art, exemplified through the 2024 Paris Olympics including breakdancing as an event. The media’s mockery of Australian dancer Rachael Gunn for her “unprofessional” movement demonstrated the lack of appreciation for dance as a sport.

Despite the compelling case for dance as a sport, some argue that dance is solely an art form. However, dance is both a sport and an art, and it’s time we start treating it as such.

Physical demands

At its core, dance is undeniably physically taxing, with dancers undergoing hours of rigorous training, similar to all other athletes.

Dancers practice year-round, with increased hours during competition season from late January to early April. They must repeat various dances at each practice, breaking down every move to ensure cleanliness and coherency.

Competition season calls for days that start around 6 a.m. and run past 10 p.m. These competitions often require dancers to partake in three consecutive days of competition from Friday to Sunday, pushing their bodies past their limits.

According to a research article from the National Library of Medicine, both female and male dancers often face extreme training conditions that cause their physical state to deteriorate. The research highlights that amenorrhoea, an abnormal absence of menstruation, and osteoporosis, a condition leading to weak or brittle bones, are common among young dancers.

If we recognize other physically demanding activities as sports, there’s no reason why dance, with all its leaps, turns, and jumps, shouldn’t be viewed the same way.

Mental taxation on dancers

Beyond physical strength, dance also requires significant mental resilience, aligning it even further with sports.

Dancers face constant pressure from coaches and teachers to hone their skills and, at the same time, maintain their individual technique and aesthetic while performing on stage. According to a research study published by Springer Open, this pressure has led to disordered eating and even purging among dancers.

The mental stamina required for dance is comparable to any other sport. Dancers battle fatigue, frustration, and self-doubt but continue pushing forward in their pursuit of perfection, just as elite athletes do.

A study from the British Journal of Sports Medicine measured dancers’ heartbeats at 168 to 170 beats per minute (bpm)—comparable to the heart rate of basketball players, of 165 to 169 bpm, and soccer players, of 150 to 184 bpm, during games.

Imagine practicing for hours a day, perfecting every leap and spin, while the weight of exhaustion and injury takes its toll on your body. Despite being in pain, dancers are constantly told to push themselves to become better dancers, similar to any other sport.

Into the world of competition

For many, the competitive aspect of certain activities allows them to be categorized as a “sport.” While dancers participate in competitions, many outside the dance world do not recognize this aspect.

Critics may argue that because dance is judged on its artistic qualities — such as creativity, technique, and emotional resonance — it cannot be classified as a sport. However, this view overlooks the fact that, like other sports, dance competitions require a high level of technical skill and physical ability, as argued in an article by Klinger Dance.

In fact, the level of competition in the dance world is so intense that dancers often incorporate acrobatic tricks, complex sequences, and high-level choreography to stand out and secure top rankings. As the former president of Baylor University’s dance team noted, the competition level in dance is incredibly high, with dancers pushing their physical limits to win.

Therefore, it is essential to recognize dance’s dual nature rather than confining it to one category. Embracing both its artistic and athletic elements will allow us to fully appreciate the dedication, skill, and resilience that dancers demonstrate on a daily basis.