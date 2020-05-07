Opinion: Hardship paves way for leadership

Currently, governors are leading the response to COVID-19, requiring shutdowns and quarantines. Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented the first mandatory stay-at-home order in the US and has seemingly flattened the curve compared to many other states. Other states have followed suit, and now many other governors around the US, including Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and others, have teamed up to collaborate on a blueprint to reopen the economy safely.

Individual states are also attempting to raise their residents’ moral as well as provide help. For instance, Californians are encouraged to join #CaliforniansForAll to see opportunities to help others around them. People can sign up for emails from California Volunteers to help out.

“Californians are united, and there are no limits to our incredible creativity to help and support each other in this moment,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday in an interview. “California businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations all play a vital role in the #CaliforniansForAll effort, and the residents of this state are stepping up when they are needed most.”

Nationally and by state, residents have continuously stepped up in the past and present. In the 1930s, the Great Depression hit the US hard. Over 15 million people, a quarter of the nation’s workforce, were left unemployed, and thousands became homeless. In 1933, the deepest part of the Great Depression, Franklin Delaware Roosevelt became president and installed, for the first time in years, hope in the American people.

In FDR’s first inaugural address, he recognized how important the truth was, proceeding to say how hard the times were and how much people were suffering. Though he spoke truthfully and described the negative situation, he still managed to provide one thing: hope. FDR’s sense of hope, along with truth, communication, and reliance on the American people, kept the country going in its toughest of times.

Following his inaugural address, FDR took immediate action, setting his plan of reform, called the New Deal, in motion. The New Deal’s goals were relief, recovery, and reform; he created various programs to stimulate the economy, including public works, followed by financial reforms and new regulations.

After the Great Depression came World War II, and FDR was elected again. He was elected for four terms with an average approval rating of 64%. Although he died at the beginning of his 4th term, he left his mark as one of our nation’s greatest leaders. Upon his death, he had the highest approval rating of all recorded presidents. As president, he led us during depression and war times yet managed to instill hope in times of hopelessness demonstrating his leadership capabilities.

On a national scale, one does not have to be president or in the office to make a difference. For instance, former President George W. Bush, just released an inspirational video about unity through crisis. Though he has been out of the office for over a decade, he still attempts to provide leadership and bring up the population’s spirits with his uplifting message.