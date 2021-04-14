Opinion: The body positivity movement is excluding bigger women

Lizzo emphasizes that it is good that small and medium women are positive about their bodies, but bigger women are still getting the short end of the stick.

Over the years, the definition of body positivity has been redefined and evolved to meet the needs of the developing society. However, many might not realize that body positivity was first created to celebrate and accept bigger bodies, which began in 1969 as the Fat Rights Movement.

The National Association to Aid Fat Americans, known today as the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), and Californian feminists tried to achieve Fat Acceptance and Fat Liberation. They created a manifesto that called for “equal rights for all fat people in all areas of life” and declared diet culture an enemy.

In the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, “fat activists” started to become more liberal as they united their movement with pride parades, protests, and picketing in front of the White House. The idea of loving every and all body puzzled many but also held the power to inspire others.

By the 2000s, the body positivity movement had become predominant on social media platforms, making the spread of self-love and body shaming more accessible. Fat visibility was now seen as a brand of activism that promoted unapologetic body acceptance for all types of bodies.