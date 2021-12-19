Pushing through challenges

All of those events each pushed Vernon’s biking ability to the limit and helped him improve as a rider, in turn giving him the purpose he seeks. Despite all the positives, things don’t always go as planned, and crashes are an ugly side of mountain biking that is simply unavoidable. However, Vernon uses crashes as motivation for himself, and never lets them break him down.

Gallery | 3 Photos Hayes Gaboury Tomas Miyazono, a senior, tends to a cut after having a crash.

“I don’t think it really affects me that much. If anything it just motivates me to keep going and to have fun. When I’m hurt I’m obviously not able to ride so as soon as I get back I want to ride as much as possible,” said Vernon. Through his sheer determination and willpower, Vernon pushes onward to higher levels, which is a mentality he thinks mountain biking helped him develop.

Following his efforts to help the mountain biking community Vernon feels that the support in Belmont has only improved, and that more and more people are beginning to open their minds.

“Overall in Belmont it’s a great community, a lot of people love the outdoors and I think mountain biking is a true sport of Belmont,” Vernon said.