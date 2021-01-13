QAnon: What is it, and where did it come from?

QAnon is a pro-Trump conspiracy theory. Believers think that Donald Trump is fighting against Satan worshipping pedophiles who control all aspects of life, such as the media. Many of those who invaded the U.S. Capitol were believers in QAnon, such as Ashley Babbitt.

How did it start?

An anonymous user by the name of “Q” posted messages on a 4chan message board. The user claimed to have “Q level security clearance” at the U.S. government. The user would continue posting and gained a following of thousands.

Followers believe that “Q” intentionally posts some false information, which makes it harder to disprove QAnon’s ideologies to its supporters.

Impacts of QAnon:

Ashli Babbitt, a supposed follower of QAnon, attempted to break into the Capitol building and was shot and killed.

QAnon believers have made threats, attacked public figures, and obstructed public areas while heavily armed. Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, reposted a QAnon meme, and Donald Trump retweeted supporters of QAnon. Donald Trump seemingly endorsing QAnon affects peoples support of the theory.