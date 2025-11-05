The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Quiz: What morning beverage are you?

Shreya Parmar, Staff WriterNovember 5, 2025

What morning beverage are you?

Loading...

There was an error. Please try again.

6 Total Questions

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Shreya Parmar
Shreya Parmar, Staff Writer
Shreya Parmar (class of 2027) is a junior at Carlmont High School, this is her second year working for Scot Scoop. She is part of Carlmont’s Indian Club and loves to do art. In her free time, you can see her at Singapore math, tutoring kids, participating in school clubs, and hanging out with friends.