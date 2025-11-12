Quiz: Which instrument are you?

Which instrument are you?
Question 1/6
Who are you in your friend group?
The funny one
The quiet one
The mom of the group
The chaotic one
The leader
The creative one
Question 2/6
What’s your favorite genre of music?
Pop
Rock
Blues
Classical
Country
Jazz
Question 3/6
What famous concert venue would you want to go to?
The Hollywood Bowl
Madison Square Garden
The Vegas Sphere
The Ryman Auditorium
Carnegie Hall
Red Rocks Amphitheater
Question 4/6
How do you listen to music?
By playing it yourself
Headphones
Wireless earbuds
Out loud from a device
A speaker
A record player
Question 5/6
Pick a music artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Tyler, the Creator
SZA
Billie Eilish
Drake
Bruno Mars
Question 6/6
How would you describe your fashion style?
Comfy
Trendy
Vintage
Bold
Minimalist
Elegant