Sabrina Carpenter gets in many ‘Saturday Night Live’ viewers’ good graces

Sabrina Carpenter at the O2 Arena in March 2025 / Ralph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 Sabrina Carpenter reveals a Union Jack and sparkling dress during her performance in London as part of the tour for her album, “Short n’ Sweet.” The tour will continue this fall. The past few years have shown her great successes, and this year appears to be continuing the trend with her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and her Grammy victories.

Sabrina Carpenter’s return to “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) in its most recent season has furthered her steady rise in popularity ahead of the recently announced 2025 leg of her “Short n’ Sweet” album tour.

With 50 years under its belt, the satirical and comedic sketch show is most known for its political commentary and ability to reflect cultural issues. However, its music has been influential too — “SNL” often features musical artists as performers or guest hosts, giving them the chance to propel or halt their careers.

“Many artists don’t survive the ‘SNL’ test of music. I think that a lot of artists don’t sound great on ‘SNL’ even though they sound great usually, and that can hurt them. But it evens out because you also see really great artists who perform well on ‘SNL,’” said Lara Hasan, a Carlmont junior who regularly watches “SNL” for its political critiques.

“‘SNL’ can either improve or ruin artists’ careers. Some artists, like Chappell Roan and Adele, gained popularity after appearing on ‘SNL,’ whereas Lana Del Rey’s performance ruined her chances of being a so-called Main Pop Girl,” said Sydney Grodin, a sophomore at Crystal Springs Uplands School. Grodin’s parents follow “SNL,” and she watches clips from time to time.

It appears that Carpenter has passed the “test,” receiving praise from students and news outlets alike.

“I really enjoyed Sabrina Carpenter’s performances and cameo in the ‘Domingo Sketch’ this season. In my view, her performances — the creativity of the sets, the costumes, her stage presence, and the musical changes she made — truly solidified her as a pop star,” said Supriti Bhopale, a Carlmont junior who started watching “SNL” with her family prior to the 2024 U.S. elections. “In her sketch appearances, I thought her comedic timing was great, and I can easily see her becoming a recurring guest on the show. When they incorporate guest stars well and work with their sense of humor, those end up being the best episodes.”

Carpenter appeared in the 50th Anniversary Special episode to perform Simon & Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon and play a badly singing bridesmaid in the “Domingo Sketch.” She also performed in Season 49, singing her songs “Espresso” and a medley of “Feather” and “Nonsense,” and she played Daphne in the “Scooby-Doo” sketch.

In the tour for her 2024 pop album, “Short n’ Sweet,” Carpenter has attracted praise for her sparklingly unique and thematic costumes and how she framed the concert as a vintage late-night television show. Her background as an actress was apparently evident in her performance and fan interactions.

Many fans believe Carpenter drew positive attention from many different demographics by bringing her characteristic dry humor, stylized costumes, and well-received music to “SNL.”

“SNL”’s primary audience consists of middle-aged viewers, who may not typically listen to an artist like Carpenter — whose music is known for its unabashed sexuality, gimmicky wordplay, and overall playfulness.

“It appeals more to older people because it is an older show. It’s been running for 50 years, so people who grew up with it when it started are more likely to continue following it,” Hasan said.

However, the show is also developing a wider base.

“They’ve recently been going for a younger and more diverse audience. I’ve seen sketches using more slang or trying to tackle elements of pop culture, which I think is a smart move to get teenagers interested in the show again. They’re hiring younger talent as well, with newer cast members from Gen Z,” Bhopale said, also noting the show’s recent increase in Latin American cast members and sketch topics.

By performing on “SNL,” Carpenter was able to be seen by those of many ages, who may or may not have been fans beforehand, bringing her new success. Season 50 was also heavily featured on social media, more than prior seasons, which brought new eyes to the show and its performers.

“Her music has been very influential with youth on platforms like TikTok, but being on ‘SNL’ brought a new, older audience as well,” Bhopale said.

Despite some decline in popularity over the years, “SNL” has always had a sizable cultural impact, jumpstarting the careers of famous comedians, actors, and musicians alike.

By introducing herself to the show’s vast audience — on top of taking home two Grammy awards this year — Carpenter’s fans believe she has likely boosted her impressive career.