ScotSkim: Impeachment, Biden’s COVID-19 plan, Harris’ Vogue cover controversy
January 20, 2021
The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for the second time on Jan. 13.
The House cited “incitement of insurrection” and voted 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment. In addition to all 222 Democratic representatives that voted in favor, 10 Republicans also voted to impeach.
Now, Trump’s impeachment will be taken to the Senate where senators will need a two-thirds majority to convict. Although the Senate’s vote date has yet to be announced, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not reconvene the Senate until Jan. 19, one day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Despite what one viral tweet claims, impeachment will not bar Trump from running for president again in the future. A separate vote with a Senate majority is needed to do so.
Biden’s COVID-19 plan includes seniors and more vaccination sites
Biden revealed new details of his administration’s COVID-19 plan.
Similar to what Trump’s health secretary suggested, Biden vowed to move Americans aged 65 and older further up in line to receive vaccines. While not all senior citizens will be vaccinated due to supply scarcity, they are at a higher priority.
In his first 100 days in office, Biden plans to have 100 million doses administered. Biden also promised to open 100 vaccination sites by the end of his first month.
To do this, the federal government will play a larger role than it did during Trump’s administration which mainly relied on state governments.
Harris’ casual Vogue cover causes uproar
Controversy sparked over Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover after photos were released online. Some called it “disrespectful” or “washed out.”
The print cover features Harris in casual attire and Converse sneakers in front of a pink and green background meant to represent her college’s sorority. For the issue’s digital cover, Harris is in a light blue suit against a gold background.
According to Yashar Ali, Harris’ and the Vogue team both agreed to use the blue and gold photo as the issue’s cover. The pink and green photo was meant to be placed later inside the issue.
According to CNN, Harris’ team was unaware that Vogue had changed the print cover and asked for the original photo but the issue had already been sent to press.
In a statement, Vogue said the team “felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration.”
