ScotSkim: Impeachment, Biden’s COVID-19 plan, Harris’ Vogue cover controversy

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump for the second time on Jan. 13.

The House cited “incitement of insurrection” and voted 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment. In addition to all 222 Democratic representatives that voted in favor, 10 Republicans also voted to impeach.

Now, Trump’s impeachment will be taken to the Senate where senators will need a two-thirds majority to convict. Although the Senate’s vote date has yet to be announced, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not reconvene the Senate until Jan. 19, one day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Despite what one viral tweet claims, impeachment will not bar Trump from running for president again in the future. A separate vote with a Senate majority is needed to do so.