Scots claw past the Wildcats

Harun Berk Yasar Carlmont junior Ashlyn Wong prepares to serve the ball. This serve was an ace, allowing the Scots to score a point against the Wildcats. “I think that our serving was very good, and that’s been getting better every single match,” Patenaude said.

The Carlmont junior varsity girls volleyball team shut down the Woodside Wildcats at an away game on Thursday, winning the matchup 2-0.

“It’s trying to create the right mindset. To win and have a great experience, and be successful,” said Carlmont head coach Mark Patenaude.

The Scots opened the match with intensity, but the Wildcats proved they were ready to fight back. The match began with Carlmont freshman Ailia Kelleher scoring the first point of the game after the Scots received a serve

The Wildcats succeeded in tying the score at 16-16, and they took advantage of this situation by taking control of the game. However, Carlmont junior Maya Yusupov’s defensive skills allowed the Scots to crawl back to tying the game at 22-22, giving the Scots the strength to win the first set 25-22.

“Later in the game, we get more comfortable and aggressive, and I think it really showed in the score in the second set,” said Carlmont junior Savannah Russon.

“ Later in the game, we get more comfortable and aggressive, and I think it really showed in the score in the second set. — Savannah Russon

As the second set began, the Scots played with more coordination and displayed their skill, never losing their lead on the Wildcats. Members of the team attribute this to overwhelming support from teammates and coaches during pep talks during the game, giving players the energy to do their best. The second set was sealed after an ace from Carlmont junior Ashlyn Wong, with the Scots prevailing 25-8.

“This was the win that secures our first place in the league,” said Carlmont sophomore Isla Chang.

The win moves the Scots to an 11-1 record in the league and secures their top spot in the Peninsula Athletic League’s highest Bay division, while their overall record is now 15-4.

Carlmont has two games left before the season wraps up. They will play one more match against Menlo-Atherton and Half Moon Bay.

As the season comes to an end, coaches start to think about next year’s teams.

“I think they’re gonna be really ready for varsity next year. I think our season is going to be exceptional next year,” Patenuade said.