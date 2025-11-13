Social media layout designs fuel curiosity

Kayla Huang Visible like counts reveal how platforms turn interaction into data, shaping how users measure popularity. The desire to drive up views and likes encourages users to continue to improve, while also making others more likely to look at a post.

Each time a notification lights up a phone screen, curiosity flows — a feeling that social media platforms have learned to profit from.

Social media forms have evolved from spaces for connections to systems designed to reward curiosity. Their interfaces, filled with visible elements and alerts, encourage users to return and see who has interacted with their content. For many teenagers, the feedback they receive shapes not only how they share but also how they view themselves.

“It’s like believing the point that the video is trying to make. If a post has millions of likes, it persuades me more. It feels more real,” said Enzo Chu, a freshman at Carlmont High School who spends much of his free time scrolling through Instagram Reels.

According to the Pew Research Center, 96% of U.S. teens report having access to a smartphone, and nearly one-third say they check social media almost constantly. The visible counts of likes and views serve as constant reminders of popularity, creating what psychologists call a “reward loop” that keeps users checking, scrolling, and posting.

Vivienne, a teen lifestyle creator who prefers to be identified by her first name, said she first joined social media to share her experience in high school. Over time, she realized how deeply the platform’s designs shaped her emotions.

“From the start, I wanted to succeed, but sometimes I find myself checking likes and views, and I feel disappointed when my expectations aren’t met,” Vivienne said.

“ “Social media design interface gives you a sense of who’s more popular. It makes me believe the content more just because of the numbers. — Enzo Chu

After posting a video, she immediately shifted her attention to the numbers.

“As creators, we experiment for the highest engagement. Those positive responses from the audience just complete it,” Vivienne said.

Even as a viewer, Chu noticed how algorithms and interface design steer what he sees.

“It gives you a sense of who’s more popular. It makes me believe the content more just because of the numbers,” Chu said.

Xin Yue Liu, a social media marketing professional based in China who manages an influencer with more than five million followers, said these design elements are no coincidence. Liu graduated from Sichuan Normal University College of Arts and Sciences, where she studied media production. Now, she collaborates with creators on platforms such as TikTok and RedNotes.

Liu said visible engagement data drives both creativity and anxiety, and compared the process to learning to fly a kite.

“Likes and views mean different things at different stages. At first, they pull you forward. Later, they learn to control them,” Liu said.

According to Liu, a younger audience is especially vulnerable to curiosity-driven engagement.

“Even if they don’t care about a topic, they’ll click just because it has tons of likes. That curiosity pulls them in. It’s how fandoms start,” Liu said.

For Vivienne, disconnecting offered rare relief. During a church camp with a no-phone policy, she finally stopped thinking about likes and views.

“I felt free from the burden of validation. It reminded me that there’s a life more meaningful than digital reaction,” Vivienne said.

Social media offers connection, but it has also found success in something simpler: keeping everyone wondering about who’s watching, as well as their own worth.

Xin Yue Liu was interviewed in Mandarin and translated by Kayla Huang and OpenAI.