Students Unwrap Birthday Deals

Leslie Roberts A student takes home their birthday freebies from Sephora and Kendra Scott.

What is better than getting free stuff? It’s getting free stuff on your birthday! Many teens take advantage of these deals during their birthday month and even on their actual birthday.

Petaluma resident Tiree Hansen said, “I always love getting the free drink from Starbucks and a little ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery.”

Popular stores like Sephora and Baskin-Robins are well-known for their birthday freebies and favorites among teens.

When people were asked how they found out about the birthday deals, 40% said that they found out through friends and family, and 26.7% said they looked up the deals. Another 26.7% of respondents said they saw ads online, and 6.76% said they saw the deal on the store app.

Nothing Bundt Cakes gives an Individual Bundtlet for birthdays, which can be requested up to a week in advance. Ulta Beauty has a $10 gift card for member’s birthdays. Krispy Kreme also has a birthday deal of one free glazed doughnut for members.

Carlmont sophomore Jordan Davis said, “After seeing an ad online, I went to Krispy Kreme to get the donut for my birthday. I think that it was a great deal”.

Of the people who were polled, everyone who said that they had received a birthday deal was a previous store customer.

“When I get freebies, I want them from food companies or stores that I already know because you normally have to have an account with them,” Hansen said.

Most of the people who are getting the freebies are already customers, so they have a high likelihood of buying something else while in the store and returning. According to retail studies like the 2021 report from McKinsey & Company, birthday promotions are part of personalized marketing and loyalty programs, which can increase purchase rates by 20-30% compared to standard promotions. When polled, 80% of loyal customers said they would return because of the birthday deal.

Carlmont sophomore Kgomotso Tarugarira said, “It depends on how much I liked the free product; if I thoroughly enjoyed it, I would most likely come back. It is a smart strategy because it attracts more customers and allows them to try your product, resulting in more customers returning”.

By adding to people’s birthday celebrations with a freebie, companies get a chance to show their values and build goodwill. They are not likely to lose money on these promotions because of the additional purchases that most people will make in the stores while obtaining the gift and on their next visits.

Notre Dame freshman Emily Milotich said, “They remind me to return to the business, and they add to the reputation of the company, which makes me go back.”

Having these birthday deals may not be essential for the store or brand, but it helps them to connect with their customers.

“I like the birthday deals because they allow me to try new products at new and old places that I normally wouldn’t be able to,” Milotich said.