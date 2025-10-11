The best shows to cozy up to this fall

“Why ‘Gilmore Girls’ Hits Different During the Fall”/ Jeffrey Davies/ Collider / Attribution-ShareAlike License The image displays the two main characters from the show “Gilmore Girls,” Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The show started in the year 2000, and today remains in the top 10 shows of all time on Netflix. “Gilmore Girls is a great show to fall back on, it’s one of my favorites,” said Julia Hoffacker, a Carlmont senior.

To feel cozy, nostalgic, and at ease amid their busy daily lives, students turn to comforting TV shows as fall settles in.

Fall classics have a distinct mood, vibe, and comforting atmosphere. Students are drawn to shows that capture the charm of the fall season. As the air grows crisper and the leaves get darker, nothing is better than curling up in warm blankets, wearing cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice.

“I’m most excited to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ this fall because it’s set in a small town, which has a lot of fall vibes like coffee shops, festivals, and back-to-school energy,” said Saiya Patel, a Carlmont sophomore.

The top shows for the fall season include “Wednesday,” “Anne with an E,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “One Tree Hill,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Parenthood,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Office,” according to Entertainment TV.

Though everyone has different opinions on what makes a good fall show, some people, like Patel, enjoy the more nostalgic and cozy feeling. Julia Hoffacker, a Carlmont senior, finds that shows involving academia are what she typically watches this time of year.

“I’m continuing to watch ‘Suits,’ which I’m very excited about because it’s very lawyerly and corporate, and it motivates me to do well in school,” Hoffacker said.

Many people enjoy watching shows in which the characters’ experiences can mirror what they are dealing with in their lives. When school begins and academic stress takes over, watching shows that involve academia or business can be inspirational. Seeing your favorite character on screen working hard and solving problems provides a sense of motivation to be productive and see success in your own school career.

Although Hoffacker enjoys watching television in the corporate world, others are more interested in older shows because they are nostalgic and genuine.

“I think a lot of people prefer early 2000s-type shows. With technology evolving and marketing to younger audiences, it gets cringey,” said Niki Tzartzanis, a Notre Dame Belmont senior.

Within the last five to 10 years, social media and sponsorships have been weaving their way into new productions, making shows feel forced. Older shows often feel more authentic, with simple, character-driven storylines. This shift in the production from older shows to more recent ones has not gone unnoticed among fans. According to Oklahoma State University, 75% of students preferred watching older shows over new ones.

“If you’re looking for a more cozy show, then definitely go for the older ones,” Patel said. “I feel like the newer ones are much less comforting.”