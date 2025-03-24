The bright and dark side of tanning

Marin Moon Two swimsuits along with tanning oil are laid out in preparation for tanning. When the sun’s UV rays aren’t too high, tanning oil is seen as another means to achieve tan skin.

With summer right around the corner and the weather getting warmer, teens are looking forward to tanning again. Tanning has many benefits, including increased vitamin D and better moods, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Along with health benefits, many teens find tan lines aesthetically pleasing and tan specifically to get swimsuit tan lines.

“I like tanning because it helps me relax. My personal goal from tanning is to get tan lines, since I really like the look of them,” said Tiree Hansen, a sophomore at Petaluma High School and a tanning enthusiast.

To get the best possible tan, numerous things must be considered, including the ultraviolet (UV) intensity, sun protection factor (SPF), and products to speed up the tanning process.

The UV level measures the intensity of ultraviolet light, with levels closer to 10 being the highest. The higher the UV level, the faster one will get a sunburn or a tan.

While higher UV means faster tanning, excessive UV exposure can lead to skin damage and skin cancer. It’s important to use SPF sunscreen while tanning, even if the SPF is low. By using SPF, the likelihood of getting sunburned and potentially skin cancer is reduced.

“I usually use a sunscreen that’s specifically for tanning. The SPF is eight, which gives me a bit of protection but still lets me tan pretty quickly,” Hansen said.

Along with sunscreen, tanning oil or lotion increases the effectiveness of tanning. Tanning oils stimulate the body to produce more melanin, making one able to tan faster and better, according to the popular tanning oil brand, Hawaiian Tropic.

While some teens use these tanning products, others prefer to just lay out in the sun with a light level of sunscreen.

“I don’t use any tanning products when I tan. I just like the feeling of the sun on my skin,” said Sayuri Stock, a freshman at Carlmont High School.

However, tanning comes with its fair share of risks, even while using SPF. The NIH states that tanning can lead to faster skin aging and an increased risk of skin cancer. While teens might enjoy tanning now, the consequences catch up with them in adulthood.



“I tanned a lot when I was a teen since I didn’t know the effects it had on my skin. Now, since there’s more research on the risks, I think teens are better informed and can be safer while tanning,” said Nicole Peterson, a Carlmont parent.

To mitigate the effects tanning has on one’s skin, there are numerous precautions to take. Along with wearing sunscreen or a product with SPF, it’s important to limit the amount of time spent tanning.

“I tan in segments. Usually, I spend 30 minutes on my front and 30 minutes on my back,” Hansen said.

Tanning has the potential to cause skin damage, but when precautions are taken, like wearing sunscreen and limiting exposure, teens can enjoy tanning more safely.