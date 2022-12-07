The future of online learning

Though online learning will never be as prevalent as in 2020, people still find new and innovative teaching methods with online tools.

Some aspects of online learning have carried over to traditional education. Teachers like Ramroth found some online learning processes quite helpful and are now continuing to implement them during in-person learning.

“I like submitting homework online. I used to take piles of paper at home, so being able to submit the picture on a canvas is something I still do with my students. Making sure all of my information is provided somewhere online so that when kids are still out with COVID-19, they have the same access as other kids. So that’s two areas that are carried over,” Ramroth said.

According to the University of Central Florida, the online learning market is projected to reach $325 billion by 2025. With this expansion will come new technology, as the university predicts augmented and virtual learning will be implemented into online learning.

As parts of online learning stick and others go, people like Oguntala hope the future holds new and different opportunities for students who choose to learn online.

“I hope we’d get to a point where we could take advantage of international schools, and that would be the extension of online learning that you’d be able to take in high school. If you wanted to learn Korean or Dutch, you’d be able to take an online Dutch high school and learn the language that way and learn the culture from your home.” Oguntala said.