The Future

“ I feel like the growing community of younger people getting into mountain biking and discovering the jumps at Carlmont will create a whole new era of biking there. ” — Max Minkovsy

With the new generation beginning to take roots in Carlmont, some are worried that this upcoming group lacks some of the respect that has been a common part of the Carlmont Jumps since the beginning.

“I don’t think any of us discourage people from building here or riding here. We just want them to respect what is here. Just like we did as young kids. I think that’s the thing that has gotten lost in the last couple of years,” Fuller said. “You kind of have your masters as the older generation to pass on the ideals, and, unfortunately, I feel like that’s kind of been lost a little bit.”

Despite these worries, the younger riders are confident that this era will make Carlmont better than ever. According to Forbes, mountain bike trail counts have skyrocketed by as much as 500% in some areas compared to last year. With this boost in riders, Carlmont has seen a big upswing in traffic.

“I feel like the growing community of younger people getting into mountain biking and discovering the jumps at Carlmont will create a whole new era of biking there,” said Max Minkovsky, a local rider and a freshman. “With new jumps being built and old ones being rebuilt, the Carlmont jumps are more popular now than they have been before.”

For Minkovsky and the other younger riders, Carlmont is just beginning to blossom, and for Woodward, one of the most prominent and active members in the community, that is a good thing.

“I definitely see there’s some inklings of hope and a bunch of riders still going. I think Carlmont goes in waves, you know, it has its high periods, it has low periods, but I mean it’s been here for over 40 years now, I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Woodward said.