Tips to fly through airplane travel

Colette Leung Carlmont student Harper Lee works on English homework on a flight to New York. Passing the time and getting work done at once is one way to take advantage of long flights.

Plane transportation is notoriously difficult, but a few key strategies make it easy to fly through security and be entertained throughout the flight.

“I would prefer teleportation, but for now flying is the best option for me,” said Brian Salay, a Carlmont parent.

The first obstacle in airplane travel hits before getting to the airport. Packing. Being prepared for the unexpected is crucial when traveling longer distances, so it’s good to be careful.

“I pack everything I would for a long car ride except blankets and a pillow, and I usually play card games,” said Talya Bingol, a Carlmont freshman.

There is also a benefit to shortening the packing list, to allow for an easier time in security without the extra cost to check a bag.

“I pack light. I rarely check a bag. I always bring my backpack, and oftentimes, that’s enough. In my backpack I have an empty water bottle to fill up after passing through security,” Salay said.

When feeling sick, plane travel can seem really intimidating. Travel insurance can help passengers avoid fees for late cancellations, but masking and pulling through is always an option.

“If you are congested, try bringing hard mints or candy to pop your ears,” said Miles Nguyen, a Carlmont senior.

Another potential hurdle is flight timing. It’s always smart to arrive at the airport two hours before the departure time, according to Delta Air Lines. It’s also key to plan ahead for jetlag. Sleeping on the plane can make adjusting to a new time zone a little easier.

“If you have an early flight and you want to stay up, try not to pass out until you get on the plane,” Nguyen said.

Airport delays are stressful and often unpredictable. Due to the pandemic, there have been fewer passengers on planes in recent years, but the number of passengers is increasing again.















According to the FAA, since before the pandemic began, Core 30 airport departure delays fell by 45.6%. Even when reduced, however, delays continue to be an issue that can’t be fully resolved due to the erratic nature of the weather.

“I try to get ahead of them by checking before I leave for the airport. If I’m at the airport when they happen I take a walk around the airport,” Salay said.

School trips can be more constrained because there often isn’t as much leeway with flight times and arrival times.

“With my class, since it’s really early, I sleep and play games while listening to music and talking to my friends,” Bingol said.

Security is something to always be mindful about. At security, instructions will always be provided, but it’s important to be ready. The most important things to keep track of are boarding passes and IDs. The security line can be made faster by using TSA PreCheck, which requires an extra subscription fee.

“I haven’t purchased PreCheck or any other products to get to the front of the line. I just try to stay chill and wait like everyone else,” Salay said.

At security, they may ask passengers to take out several items: liquids in quart-sized bags, large electronics, shoes, belts, jackets, and any large metal jewelry. It’s a good idea to keep these items accessible so they can be removed quickly.

On the plane, time is free for a few hours of relaxation and productivity. Some airlines offer in-flight entertainment for free, but it’s also easy to download movies ahead of time on a personal device.

“Sometimes I work. I often watch movies, listen to music, and play the game Two Dots on my phone,” Salay said.

Although airplane travel can be a hassle, some enjoy the experience of flying.

“I enjoy flying because it’s nice to look out the window, see the ocean, clouds, and sky, and it’s fun to be in the plane,” Bingol said.

Whether flying is fun or boring, for many, it is the most efficient way to reach their destination.

“I don’t like flying, but I love arriving,” Salay said.