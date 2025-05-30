Unplug and explore: how backpacking brings calm to the chaos

Marin Moon A backpacker walks along a narrow trail covered with flowers and greenery. The backpacker’s pack is filled to the brim with all the essentials for a great trip.

As the school year comes to an end, backpacking, a blend of camping and hiking, offers a unique experience of exploring the outdoors, seeing beautiful sights in nature, and disconnecting from technology.

There are multiple steps to prepare for a backpacking trip, as well as many different levels of expertise within backpacking. Beginner backpackers typically embark on shorter trips, both in terms of trail days and mileage, while more experienced backpackers often take on longer and more strenuous journeys.

“My first backpacking trip was three days and only 15 miles round trip. This year, for my sixth trip, I’m on trail for 11 days doing just over 80 miles in total,” said Tiree Hansen, a sophomore at Petaluma High School and avid backpacker.

Beginner trips should be around two to three days, with five to eight miles per day, according to Trip Outside. As one gets more experience backpacking, trips can extend to several weeks or even months, with daily mileage reaching up to 20 miles.

For beginners and experts, it’s important to train physically before a backpacking trip. REI states it’s most important to train legs and core, since those groups of muscles are most engaged while backpacking. A critical part of this training is going on practice hikes that exceed the expected daily mileage, while carrying a fully packed backpack, to build endurance and strength.

“If you know you will hike less than five miles a day, you can just take a small hike with your pack full. Try to choose a trail that has some elevation change,” said Susan Neth, a Girl Scout and backpacker.

It’s also crucial to train in conditions similar to those of the intended trip. For example, if backpacking at higher altitudes, it’s helpful to learn how one’s body reacts to elevation. Popular backpacking locations include Yosemite National Park, Death Valley, and areas around Lake Tahoe, according to Exploring Wild.

Backpacking Locations Yosemite Falls, in Yosemite National Park. ( Christopher Chan Yosemite Terrain and Landmarks: Famous for its dramatic granite cliffs, huge waterfalls, and ancient sequoia groves. Notable landmarks include Half Dome, El Capitan, and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Pros: Diverse trails for all skill levels Iconic natural features and scenic views Water accessible for drinking Cons: Can be crowded Permits are very difficult to obtain

Badwater Basin, in Death Valley National Park. ( Justin Mier Death Valley National Park Terrain and Landmarks: Vast desert landscapes, salt flats, and canyons. Death Valley is the hottest and driest national park in the US. Key sights include Badwater Basin, Zabriskie Point, and the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Pros: Unique geography Lots of opportunities for solitude Stark desert beauty Cons: Extreme temperatures Limited water sources Few established trails

Jabu Lake, in Desolation Wilderness. ( Flicker Desolation Wilderness Terrain and Landmarks: West of Lake Tahoe, the area features granite peaks, alpine lakes, and dense forest. Popular spots include Lake Aloha and the Crystal Range. Pros: Relatively easy trails for beginners Accessible permits Beautiful lakes and vistas Cons: Weather can be unpredictable Some trails aren't marked well

Section of the PCT. ( Flicker Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) Terrain and Landmarks: Spanning from Mexico to Canada, the PCT has large diverse ecosystems and terrain. Specifically in California, the Sierra Nevada and the Mojave Desert are notable. Pros: Comprehensive experience of the natural West Coast Well maintained trails Cons: Thru hiking entire trail requires significant amount of time and effort Remote sections can have challenging wildlife encounters

Sunset at Point Reyes National Seashore. ( Flicker Point Reyes National Seashore Terrain and Landmarks: Coastal area features rugged cliffs, beaches, and rolling hills. Highlights include the Tomales Point Trail, Alamere Falls, and the Point Reyes Lighthouse. Pros: Accessible for short trips Landscape is unique Cons: Difficult to get backpacking campsite reservations Weather can be foggy and damp



“Specific to California, my two backpacking area go-tos are Desolation Wilderness and Trinity Alps,” said Andrea Struve, a teacher at Carlmont High School.

However, some of these locations require highly sought-after permits. Specifically in more popular areas, like Little Yosemite Valley, permit reservations can be as far out as a year in advance.

Permits are important to preserve the land and nature, and to prevent overcrowding. Washington Trails Association states that permits protect areas from too much foot traffic, so they don’t erode. Furthermore, permits protect the solitude that comes with backpacking and allow for relative quietness.

“The permits help rangers keep human impact to a minimum so that a particular area is not overrun with tents, footprints, and too much human noise and impact,” Neth said.

In addition to attaining an overnight permit for backpacking, there are numerous essentials to ensure a successful trip, including a properly fitted backpack, good hiking boots, water purification, and nutritious food.

The first step to getting a proper backpack is to determine the best size for one’s trip. Around 60 liters is suitable for most trips. Then, it’s important to do background research to find a pack that might work before going into a retail store, like REI. Employees at outdoor supply shops then help find the pack that works best, helping with fitting and testing how a pack works for each individual.

After getting a pack, one must ensure they have properly fitted, broken-in hiking boots. Many people also prefer water-resistant or waterproof shoes, although there are numerous types of shoes and boots that work best for different people. REI and other outdoor retailers have guides for finding the perfect hiking shoe, but many people try a few options before finding the one best for them.

Along with a backpack and shoes, correct water purification tools are critical, since many trips require substantial drinking and cooking water. Often, people use tactics such as iodine, boiling the water, or using special straws that remove the bacteria in the water.

“When I backpack, I use iodine to purify the water. Which can give it a bit of a weird taste, but you get used to it,” Hansen said.

Finally, to ensure well-balanced and nutritious meals while backpacking, one must carefully plan their meals. When backpacking, food should be high in calories, protein, and fiber. Since backpacking takes far more energy than everyday life, a general and healthy caloric intake is about 3,000 to 4,000 calories, according to Two Trail Birds.

Backpacking food comes in many forms. Some people prefer planning and creating their own meals, while others find it easier to simply make prepared food from companies like Mountain House.

“I actually like the food I have backpacking, especially things like pasta,” Hansen said.

Backpacking is more than just a physical challenge; it’s a way to step away from the stress of daily life to help find clarity and peace in nature. With proper preparation, anyone can get started, regardless of past experience.

“I love disconnecting from technology and enjoying the peacefulness of nature while challenging my body,” Struve said.