Worries over Trump receiving intelligence briefings grow

Biden said he doesn’t believe former President Trump should receive intelligence briefings during an interview with CBS News, citing “erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection.”

The intelligence briefings are a courtesy given to outgoing presidents in case the sitting president would like to ask for advice.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden said.

According to New York Times, Biden is not the only one to share those concerns; Susan Gordon, the former principal deputy director of national intelligence, supports this move.