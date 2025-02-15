5 effective remedies to battle the flu blues

Piper Nguyen A box of medications and cold remedies sits in a student’s house. “My ‘medicine bag’ for the common cold or respiratory illness is lots of rest, fluids, supplements, and decongestants,” Karen Molinari said.

Like clockwork, the end of the holidays devolves into the next phase of winter: flu season. Between the cold weather, rainstorms, and the start of the second semester, students are inevitably passing around sicknesses.

This year was especially brutal, wiping out many Carlmont students. Even those who weren’t expecting it were aggressively taken down by the flu. Take a look at some remedies and medicines to keep on hand during this season.

Juice

Hydration is key when it comes to sickness, and mixing up your beverages can be fun and have health benefits. Orange juice, while commonly associated with curing colds with Vitamin C, does not actually shorten the effects of a cold, according to Very Well Health.

Other juices, such as Suja Organic Lemon Ginger Cayenne juice, are a solid antidote for cold or flu symptoms.

“The Organic Suja Lemon Ginger Cayenne juice contains purified water as the main ingredient, followed by organic lemon juice, which is Vitamin C. This strengthens the immune system and prevents respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Susan Freeburg, DC.

Ginger, included in the juice, has also been proven to ease cold symptoms. According to the North Kansas City Hospital, ginger aids sore throats and muscle fatigue, while also providing vitamins to strengthen the immune system.

Vapor Rub

Vapor rub is an ointment including menthol, meant for cough suppression and muscle aches. Vicks VapoRub is a popular brand of vapor rub that can soothe several symptoms, especially at night.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “Parents rated vapor rub most favorably for symptomatic relief of their child’s nocturnal cough, congestion, and sleep difficulty.”

“ My go-to item is eucalyptus oil, which has antiviral and antibacterial properties and helps relieve congestion. — Karen Molinari

There are other options for vapor rub. Karen Molinari, a Carlmont parent, uses mostly natural, homemade remedies when her family is sick.

“My go-to item is eucalyptus oil, which has antiviral and antibacterial properties and helps relieve congestion,” Molinari said. “It is like a natural Vicks VapoRub.”

Ricola Lozenges

Ricola throat lozenges use peppermint, among multiple herbs, to soothe sore throats. Lozenges can be popped in the mouth any time of the day, including at school or at home. They are small, portable, and come in large packs.

Avery Chang-Linenberg, a senior at Carlmont, recently appeared in the school musical. She was under the weather during performances, but Ricola lozenges helped prevent her throat from hurting.

“It helped me sing while I was sick,” Chang-Linenberg said, “It made my throat more moist.”

Humidifier

Having a humidifier turned on in the room can help with congestion and mucus. It is intended to help people breathe easier when they are stuffy.

Using a humidifier in the home can help relieve a stuffy nose and can help break up mucus so you can cough it up, according to MedlinePlus.

Tea

Tea is another beverage option to drink while battling illnesses. It’s both warm and comforting, relieving an irritated throat when sick.

“My grandmother’s remedy was drinking an ‘elixir tea’ by steeping shaved ginger, lemon, or grapefruit juice, apple cider vinegar, and cayenne pepper in water, sweetened with honey,” Molinari said.

Tea has not been proven to eliminate colds but can help to settle symptoms.

Daniel Behrendt, a student who was also sick in the recent flu season, said, “I like to drink tea when I’m sick because it helps me feel better. It brings a sense of comfort, and it soothes my throat.”