A guiding light: hospice care social workers provide support for dealing with the idea of death

Death is a natural part of life, yet it is also terrifying. Being young and dying is especially difficult to accept.
Regina Tong, a hospice social worker, has to deal with difficult cases.
“The hardest parts for me are the young patients, like the moms with children, or younger people who are just not ready to die, but they get this terminal illness, and their parents are grieving. Those are really hard for me,” Tong said. “I still get emotional just thinking about a few of my cases where I have had to support them. Those are heartbreaking for me, but I feel honored to be able to be there to help them.”
She once worked with a family who had to come to terms with the death of a young mother in her 30s. During the time that the mother was going through hospice care, the father and daughter, who was 14, were living in an unstable situation emotionally and financially. The mother’s family members were also involved in the process and often clashed with the father.
“Much of my job is to help the families accept that it’s a very chaotic and painful situation, and we don’t have many solutions. So, it was really challenging for me to see the daughter feeling helpless. But ultimately, towards the end, after the mom passed away, the family got together. They ended up forgiving each other for what they were saying to each other because both parties were feeling out of control and reacted out of emotions,” Tong said.
The roles of a hospice worker
Hospice care is a program that focuses on providing physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care to dying patients and their loved ones, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
A patient is often enrolled in hospice after a doctor determines them to have only six months or less to live. Hospice care involves nurses, social workers, and sometimes even religious figures.
“People have this understanding that hospice means giving up or signing on to your death wish,” said Chaplain Lavoni Moaia. “For most, it’s a blessing.”