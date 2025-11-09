A week to remember: Carlmont Homecoming 2025
Homecoming 2025: A night to remember
Students gathered for “A night out” at Curiodyssey for Carlmont High School’s 2025 Homecoming dance. Celebrating with music, dancing, and food, students danced the night away. Students talk about their favorite experiences during the dance.
About the Contributors
Bailey Chinnan, ScotCenter Editor-in-Chief
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to music, volunteering, and following Atlanta sports. He records and edits podcasts for Scot Scoop and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Superbowl Incoming).
Nathan Turnbeaugh, ScotCenter Managing Editor
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is the managing editor for ScotCenter and is in his third year of journalism. He enjoys listening to music including artists like fakemink, Ecco2k, and Nujabes In his day-to-day, you can find him biking through San Mateo, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.
Rowan Sheng, Broadcast Producer
Rowan Sheng (class of 2027) is a junior and second-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his second year producing articles and videos for the Carlmont journalism program. In his free time, he enjoys wrestling for Carlmont and the Belmont Wrestling Academy club, and also attending Chruch and bible studies with his friends. He is also a part of YMSL, volunteering for the community on the weekends.
Ayaan Omer, Broadcast Producer
Ayaan Omer is a junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to making many more broadcasts this year with Scot Scoop on unique topics. He plays varsity basketball for Carlmont High School, and in his free time, you can catch him playing basketball, listening to music, hanging out with friends, or at school events.
Jayden Young, Broadcast Producer
Jayden Young is a junior at Carlmont High School and a second-year journalist. He loves to play video games and hang out with his friends. He also likes to play golf, bake, and cook. You can catch him hanging out on the quad steps with his friends.