Air Force leaders behind the preparation of flyovers
June 10, 2021
The organization of military flyovers is no simple task. Many people are behind this enormous job but there are two leaders in the Air Force that take charge of this planning. Katie Spencer and Lt Col Christopher McAlear work very closely to organize flyovers for huge events such as the Super Bowl.
Thumbnail provided by:
“Bomber trifecta perform flyover at Super Bowl LV“, by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman, licensed under CC0
Footage provided by:
“Meet Thunderbird 7“, by Senior Airman Breanna Carter, licensed under CC0
“Vegas Goes Blue Tribute“, by Staff Sergeant Cory Bush, licensed under CC0
“Super Bowl LV Flyover“, by Technical Sergeant Jensen Stidham, licensed under CC0
“SBLV Flyover“, by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue, licensed under CC0
“Air Force Reserve Week ends with an enlistment over Niagara Falls“, by Technical Sergeant Lucas Morrow, licensed under CC0
“336th Recruiting Squadron in Action“, by Technical Sergeant Timothy Gallagher, licensed under CC0
Twitter: @TheMrPrez1
