AP Seminar students prepare for IMP

Olivia Wang An AP Seminar student reviews her IMP for her upcoming presentation date. “As a practice, I would try to memorize my script whenever I had the time to,” said sophomore Kate Elliott said.

As the Advanced Placement (AP) Seminar Individual Multimedia Presentation (IMP) dates approach, students taking the class are overwhelmed with stress. For many, the pressure of condensing various research into a concise presentation is an intimidating challenge.

The IMP requires AP Seminar students to transform their Individual Written Argument (IWA) into a Google Slides presentation where students present their research-based arguments with visuals within six to eight minutes. After presenting, students must also answer two oral defense questions.

This transition from a lengthy written piece to a multimedia format has proven to be one of the biggest hurdles.

“The most challenging part is converting my IWA into the IMP while keeping the core message intact,” said sophomore Amanda Kerby. “It is difficult to decide what to include and cut, especially when I have so much information.”

Students also face the task of deciding what information to emphasize while ensuring that their presentation remains engaging. Because the IMP is meant to be a multimedia experience, visuals, such as graphs, images, and charts, must complement the argument.

“I tried to include the strongest pieces of evidence that supported my argument while also remembering to implement graphs and images that correlate with the slides,” said sophomore Kate Elliott.

Beyond improving research and presentation-making skills, AP Seminar pushes students to become confident public speakers. However, the IMP comes with extra pressure as students need to not only speak effectively but also minimize their reliance on note cards.

“AP Seminar has improved my research skills by teaching me how to find credible sources,” said sophomore Kristie Chen. “The IMP is scarier than other presentations since you have to memorize most of it. Make sure your slides help your argument, then answer oral defense questions at the end.”

With the presentation dates nearing, students advise future AP Seminar participants to manage their time wisely, as procrastination can make the process even more stressful.

“Don’t leave your IMP until the last minute. Make sure all points are clear and practice delivery so there is no stumbling during the presentation,” Kerby said.

While the stress of preparing for the IMP is undeniable, many students acknowledge that the experience ultimately helps them grow as researchers and presenters.

“The IMP is very stressful, but it does make you better at presenting,” Chen said.