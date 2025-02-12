Beyoncé breaks through at the Grammys with her latest album

Sarita Josephson A display of the vinyl version of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album, released on Mar. 29, 2024, features country imagery celebrating her artistry. Her debut solo album, “Dangerously in Love,” set the stage for her popularity with her first Grammy wins over two decades ago.

Beyoncé has won more Grammy awards than anyone else in music history, but prior to this year, she’d never won “the big one.”

On a night filled with familiar faces and expected wins, “Cowboy Carter” did something different. A genre-bending country album from a global pop icon was a statement. For the first time, the Recording Academy finally gave her the award that fans felt had eluded her for decades: Album of the Year.

Many fans believed that Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” win was important, not just for her, but for the Grammys itself. Beyoncé had been nominated for Album of the Year four times previously but had never won. This time, her mix of country, pop, and soul finally got the recognition many believed it deserved, showing that the Recording Academy was embracing more unique styles of music.

Some fans believed her abrupt change to a more country-focused style led to her success in winning the award.

“I think the only reason ‘Cowboy Carter’ won was because she was stepping out of her genre, and people were shocked by that,” said Reese Adrouny, a Carlmont junior.

Beyoncé’s previous nominations for Album of the Year — “I Am… Sasha Fierce” (2010), “Beyoncé” (2015), “Lemonade” (2017), and “Renaissance” (2023) — were all seen as snubs by some in the industry. While each of these albums was unique, they all followed her original mix of pop and hip-hop style, in contrast to “Cowboy Carter.”

Although she had never won Album of the Year, her works were frequently applauded by the Recording Academy during previous Grammys. Beyoncé held the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist with 33 awards before this year’s 67th annual ceremony. She had won the award for Best R&B Performance five times and Best Music Video twice, and previously set a record in 2010 for the most Grammys won, six, in a single night by a female artist.

“Cowboy Carter” not only won Album of the Year but also secured the award for Best Country Album, making her the first woman to win both awards on the same night.

“There was so much competition this year, but I think she’s incredible. I think she’s the artist of our time, and it was a different take on her kind of style,” said Ellen Shea, a music and voice coach.

This switch to a more country-focused style was inspired by music pioneer Linda Martell, a Black female artist who also transitioned to country music and to whom Beyoncé dedicated her award.

“Thank you for breaking barriers,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech.

Beyoncé’s win was one of several defining moments at the 2025 Grammys that made history and elicited emotions from fans.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” won both Song and Record of the Year, making it only the second rap song ever to do so, following Childish Gambino’s “This is America” in 2019.

“I am very happy that Kendrick Lamar got his award on the mainstream stage. As someone who has always supported his music, I am very happy to see this,” said Satvik Nanda, a Carlmont senior.

The night also saw The Weeknd return to the Grammy stage for the first time since his public boycott of the awards, performing “Cry For Me” and “Timeless” along with Playboi Carti.

Beyond the awards, the ceremony highlighted the devastating wildfires that recently swept through Los Angeles. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé’s Album of the Year trophy, a tribute to those who risked their lives battling the fires.

Host Trevor Noah opened the show with a dedication to those impacted by the fires, while Grammy organizers donated ad space to local businesses impacted by the disaster. By the end of the night, viewers had contributed over $7 million to relief efforts. Billie Eilish and Finneas performed “Birds of a Feather” on a stage designed to resemble the mountains of Los Angeles, further tying the night’s themes to the city’s resilience.

The show also paid tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones, who passed away last November, with an emotional segment that featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monáe, and Will Smith, who delivered an emotional introduction.

Between major wins, electric performances, and heartfelt tributes, Beyoncé’s long-awaited victory by many of her fans at the 2025 Grammys captured both the evolution of the music industry and the importance of honoring its past while acknowledging recent events.