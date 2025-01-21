Beyoncé debuts ‘Cowboy Carter’ on Netflix’s ‘Beyoncé Bowl’

Johan Sijp “Beyoncé Bowl” is now available on the live streaming platform Netflix. “I get to watch this high quality performance whenever I want,” said Hana Yamawaki. “It’s revolutionary.”

Beyoncé paid homage to her heritage with her livestreamed “Beyoncé Bowl” show in partnership with Netflix.

While two football teams battled it out on the field, Beyoncé debuted her new album, “Cowboy Carter,” for the first time. On stage, she reconnected with her country music heritage as a born and raised Houstonian. She highlighted the contribution of African American artists to the genre by bringing out aspiring African American country artists.

In “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé explored a new genre of music she had never sung before. A mix of R&B and country music allowed the artist to gain a new fanbase, increasing the success of her Netflix performance. Beyoncé’s performance on Netflix showed fans a different side of her musicality. The album was a great artistic success, with fans and country singers showcasing their support for her musical pivot.

“It’s amazing to see how she’s evolving,” said Hana Yamawaki, a Beyoncé fan and sophomore at Carlmont High School. “I thought after her self-titled album, she was done, but she keeps coming out with bangers like ‘Cowboy Carter.'”

The show opened with Beyoncé bringing Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy to perform her cover of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.” The singers sang the melody, showcasing their unique sounds and approaches to the genre.

They also sang beautiful harmonies that lingered in the air long after the four had stopped singing. Willie Jones and Shaboozey, among others, were also featured in other songs.

“It’s almost another world. I loved seeing this new side of country that I previously hadn’t known about,” said Nandini Venkatesh, a Beyoncé enthusiast.

With the show lasting only 14 minutes, Beyoncé’s song choices were very intentional. Songs like “16 Carriages” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM'” alluded to her past growing up in Texas, while other covers of old hits such as “Jolene” and “Blackbirds” paid homage to the footsteps of legacy artists that she was walking in.

“Ya Ya” also stood out for its direct and startling message. This energetic anthem strongly references Chitlin Soul Circuits or entertainment venues catered to African Americans in the face of Jim Crow laws.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé said, “One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the African American cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands and experienced great discrimination. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit.”

Many well-known African American artists performed in these venues, including Aretha Franklin, The Jackson 5, and Tina Turner.

The song “Ya Ya” advises listeners to keep their faith in the face of the realities of living in America. “Ya Ya” samples Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'”and hints at numerous musical styles and dances from the 1950s and 60s when racial segregation was highly prevalent in the United States.

Adding to the significance, the Beyoncé Bowl location in Dallas was no coincidence. Growing up in Texas, Beyoncé’s roots have always been at the forefront of her artistry. The performance featured many nods to her home state, such as when she yelled, “I’m so blessed to be in Texas!” Performing her Black-country fusion album where it all started was a full-circle moment for her.

The Netflix special was a huge success, but it was also a love letter to African American culture and a nod to Beyoncé’s roots. With this impressive performance, fans wonder what Beyoncé’s next project will be.

“Obviously, I’m asking, ‘what’s next?’ but it’s hard to say because she’s a bit of a wildcard,” Yamawaki said. “But whatever she does, I know she’ll make it unforgettable.”