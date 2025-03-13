Breaking boards, breaking barriers

Early life and training in Korea

In a time when most Americans had never seen a roundhouse kick, one man believed he could master it.

Born in 1947 in Korea, Dong Shin began learning taekwondo when he was 10 years old. According to Shin, taekwondo at the time was a violent sport, often associated with gangsters rather than being suitable for young children.

“My parents didn’t want me to join, but every day I went to the dojo and sat outside and watched. Eventually, I befriended a high school student who taught me a lot of my basic knowledge from his backyard. We sparred every day for hours, which helped me get into the dojo. I think I was 15 when I decided it was something I had to pursue,” Shin said.

The dojo was a small space with dirt floors that sent up small clouds of dust with every movement and rows of wooden boards for breaking that lined the walls. The air was thick with the earthy smell of sweat and soil, and the shouts of students echoed off thin wooden walls.

After almost 7 years of progressing in his training, Shin was recruited to join the Republic of Korea’s elite Tiger Division during the Vietnam War, where he was tasked with teaching the soldiers how to defend themselves.

“When I joined the military instructor group, everybody came from different schools. When we began, they put everybody together and even though we do things differently, the military ordered us to combine all our training so it would all be identical. We had to listen or we would be killed,” Shin said.

His role in the Tiger Division would challenge not just his skills, but also his mindset.

“When we began, everybody was so proud of their schools and their training; everyone in there thought, ‘I’m the best.’ And it was a young group, we were all in our 20s and not very humble,” Shin said. “Because I learned a lot of kicks from Hokkaido and Korean traditional martial arts, I was the best kicker. That time, taekwondo and karate were pretty much the same, and people only knew the most basic kicks, except for me, I had more experience,” Shin said.

Looking back, Shin reflects on his younger years with a tinge of regret.

“I trained a lot, but I didn’t compete as much as I should have when I was in my prime,” Shin said. “I didn’t realize then how important it was to gain recognition through competitions. If I had competed more, I think it would have opened more opportunities for me later.”