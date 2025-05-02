Cardi B breaks the barriers of being a woman in rap

Amber Chow Cardi B, a popular artist in the rap industry, has often been criticized for her appearance on both ends of the spectrum. Some claim she does too much, others say too little. Ultimately, she is unable to appease everyone, as is common for women in the industry.

As of 2025, Cardi B has become the second-wealthiest female rapper of all time, after Nicki Minaj, with a net worth of $101.6 million. Her success exemplifies two things: her incredible talent and how uneven the playing field still is for women in the rap industry.

It is not just a story about talent and smart business moves; it also shines a light on the fact that things still are not equal for women in the music industry.

Cardi B’s success, while an important milestone, also shows all the extra hurdles she and other female artists have had to jump through in an industry that, even with all of its changes, still is run by and for men. This inequality ranges from the constant pressure to be super sexualized just to get noticed to often getting paid way less than men for the same work.

Karina Abuel, a sophomore at Carlmont, gives her opinion on women in the music industry.

“I think people tend to like female rappers because of their music videos and bodies. People don’t really know Ice Spice for her music; she’s known for her looks. But for guys, it’s based on their music,” Abuel said.

In rap, which can be incredibly competitive and is still very much male-dominated, female artists often find themselves in this tough spot where they feel like they have to play up an extremely sexual image just to get any attention and maybe make it big.

Cardi B has made it a point to show how female rappers have to put in so much more effort in every single way – with their performances, their videos, even just getting ready with hair and makeup – only to often be the ones who get the least respect in the whole business.

“It’s just annoying to see how women have to work twice as hard to get half the recognition,” said Kate Reinschmidt, a sophomore at Carlmont High School.

“ It’s just annoying to see how women have to work twice as hard to get half the recognition. — Kate Reinschmidt

And it’s not just her who feels this way. Many other female artists, like Latto, have also pointed out how women in rap are held to these high standards and face more intense criticism than the male artists, who often get judged on a different and less shallow set of criteria.

“Guys in rap have it so easy. They just need to be creative with their lyrics. Like Lil Baby has a good beat and lyrics, but his voice isn’t that good and his music videos are okay,” said Eva Zuberek, a student at Lincoln High School and a major Cardi B fan.

Female rappers, even when they are just as talented, just as successful commercially, and have just as much cultural impact as their male counterparts, often end up getting paid less. This shows up in all sorts of ways, from the initial record deals that might undervalue their worth right from the start, to the fees they get for performing live, which can be significantly lower than what male artists with the same level of popularity are earning.

A big part of why this keeps happening is the lack of women in decision-making roles behind the scenes – at the record labels, the management companies, all the places where the big calls are made.

“I think that it’s not just rappers but also the producers that need to advocate for equal opportunities for women,” Zuberek said.

Without more women in those positions, there are fewer people who are likely to really fight for fair treatment and equal pay for female artists. It is a cycle that keeps repeating itself, making it harder for things to truly change and for the next generation of female artists to have a fairer shot.

“ Cardi is honestly inspiring, not giving up and going after what she wants even if she’s hated on for it. — Karina Abuel

Ultimately, while Cardi B’s journey to becoming one of the wealthiest female rappers is something truly inspiring for many and shows what’s possible, it also serves as an important reminder of all the challenges that are still holding back so many other talented women in rap.

Her success highlights the potential for women to not just participate but to thrive at the highest levels of the genre. It also shows the urgent need for some changes in how the industry operates, so that all artists, no matter their gender, get the same opportunities, the same respect, and the same fair pay for their hard work and their amazing contributions to the rap industry.

“Cardi is honestly inspiring, not giving up and going after what she wants even if she’s hated on for it,” Abuel said.