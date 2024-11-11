Carlmont Genesis Club prepares for the Science Olympiad

Skylin Yee Charlene Xu, Nikhil Nunna, and Sumerha Esguerra, all sophomores at Carlmont, presenting to other club members about the future Science Olympiad.

Students in the Genesis Club at Carlmont High School work to prepare for the upcoming Science Olympiad.

The Science Olympiad is a national nonprofit event for K-12 students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. Its goal is to inspire students who want to pursue STEM pathways and to support teachers and coaches.

“Our leadership team of seven people, which includes myself, my Co-President Nikhil Nunna, our Vice President Sumehra Esguerra, and four others with specific interests, including biology, engineering, and computer science, has worked together to help our team of 15 members compete in the Science Olympiad,” said Charlene Xu, a sophomore and founder of the Genesis Club at Carlmont. “There are almost two dozen topics in the competition, so we have divided those among our officers who each specialize in different areas. For each event, we provide study materials, resources, practice test sessions, and any other support needed to help our students prepare for the competition.”

“ There are almost two dozen topics in the competition, so we have divided those among our officers who each specialize in different areas. For each event, we provide study materials, resources, practice test sessions, and any other support needed to help our students prepare for the competition. — Charlene Xu

Xu recently started the Genesis Club with her friends to give Carlmont students the opportunity to do STEM competitions such as the Science Olympiad. They wanted to give them more chances to explore these topics and get more experience from them.

The Genesis Club is planning on attending the Science Olympiad on Feb. 22, 2025.

The event will consist of about 20 events that involve STEM, such as Astronomy and Forestry, and it will provide standard-based challenges to many teams in the United States.

Xu’s club plans to have meetings once a week to discuss how they are going to prepare for the Science Olympiad. Their goal is to practice as many STEM topics to have the best chance of succeeding.

“Since all my events are labs, I’m just continuing to build my mechanical and programming knowledge through personal projects, robotics, NASA app development things, and also looking further into the topics,” said sophomore Brandon Shen.

Shen has many different variations and ideas for preparing for the upcoming Science Olympiad event. This will help prepare Shen with useful skills he can use during the competition.

“I’m using online study materials and taking the practice tests to prepare for the Science Olympiad,” said a sophomore and computer science lead in the club, Karena Ling.

Unlike Shen, Ling has taken a different approach and chosen to prepare for the competition by quizzing herself with online materials.

“Leading up to our thrilling Science Olympiad invitational in February and the regional tournament in March, we’re excited to meet weekly during lunch, empowering our members to reach their full potential and learn together in this inspiring journey,” Xu said.