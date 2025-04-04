Carlmont volunteers create an EPIC experience for special needs players

Lauren Roberts Everyone Plays In Our Community (EPIC) players run down the field with the ball and try to score a goal in the game. Near the end of practice, the players and volunteers played a soccer game. The players were undefeated and worked together to pass and score many goals. “Seeing the players become more active on the field and being able to push through challenges has been awesome,” said Andrew Ramroth, a leader of EPIC.

Every Saturday morning, Carlmont students and local volunteers gather on the soccer field to support Everyone Plays In Our Community (EPIC) as part of the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO).

This program provides children with intellectual and physical disabilities the opportunity to play soccer. With the help of volunteers, AYSO EPIC gives these players a chance to enjoy soccer, foster friendships, and build confidence.

AYSO EPIC, formerly known as the VIP program, has been around since 2013 and has grown significantly since then. Carlmont math teacher Andrew Ramroth has been involved since its beginning and has helped it grow from just 10 players and volunteers to around 60 players supported by a rotating group of 100 volunteers.

“For a long time, some players participating in AYSO EPIC didn’t play. They were home on Saturdays. They didn’t have a way to go out and play AYSO like other kids. We have families who have been out here for 10-plus years, and this is their Saturday activity,” Ramroth said.

The program’s success relies heavily on student volunteers, who provide essential support for players.

“A lot of our players need one-on-one attention to succeed out on the field, and some even need two or three volunteers to be successful,” Ramroth said.

Volunteers come from various sources, including Ramroth’s students, Carlmont’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program members, Key Club, a volunteer club at Carlmont, and local service organizations.



Carlmont freshman Elena Winterson is a first-year volunteer who learned about the program through Key Club.

Through AYSO EPIC, Winterson has built strong relationships with players, even babysitting one outside the program.

“I wanted to get involved because I love volunteering, and I used to play soccer. I feel like you can connect with the players by just talking to them. If they don’t communicate verbally, you can understand them through gestures or body language. It’s a meaningful experience,” Winterson said.

Another Carlmont freshman, Kylie Gallagher, discovered AYSO EPIC through an email and has participated in it for the past two weeks.

“It looked fun, so I checked it out and had a really good time. It makes me happy, and I know the kids are having a good time. The parents also see their kids having fun,” Gallagher said.

The inclusivity of AYSO EPIC fosters a lasting impression not only on its players but also on volunteers.

“It’s cool how these kids get the opportunity to play because not everyone does. It makes me happy to know they’re having fun and feel included,” Gallagher said.

Ramroth encourages students to get involved because of its impact on the players and the rewarding nature of volunteering.

“It’s a great way to start your weekend. By 11 a.m., you’ve already accomplished something meaningful. You’re putting a smile on people’s faces and allowing parents to see their kids play soccer,” Ramroth said.