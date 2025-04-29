Climbing the ladder

Winding paths to personal success

Pezone never expected to end up where she is. At Intel, she defends employee rights with a particular focus on immigration and inclusion. As a lawyer, as opposed to an engineer or businessperson, she did not always plan to land in tech.

After an initial pivot from psychology to law and her graduation from law school, Pezone began working at law firms in the Bay Area, focusing on employment law. After a few years, however, she felt burned out and tired of lacking work-life balance.

“I was working 12-hour days, five or six days a week, pulling all-nighters at least once a month. I decided to make the move to be an in-house attorney, and at that point my husband and I were starting a family — my first daughter was born that year — so it was a good decision,” Pezone said.

Despite 10 years of experience in law, the switch to in-house was not an easy one.

“I started at a smaller, less reputable company, and after a couple of years, worked my way up to bigger companies with better reputations,” Pezone said.

One of the first things she noticed when she made the switch to tech was the difference in company energy. While she later became aware of flaws with the model, chiefly glamorizing overwork, she remains optimistic about the overall environment. With 10 years at Intel, the longest she’s been at any company, now under her belt, Pezone feels that she has found and settled into her place in the industry.

“At Intel, we sell semiconductors. In law firms, the companies are selling lawyers’ time. Now, I work on building relationships with others to have strong, successful teams and create something new. I much prefer to collaborate in a way that was not modeled for me at law firms that were much more competitive and individual,” Pezone said.

This perception is echoed in Peter Ester’s advice to Europeans hoping to develop similar environments around their companies.

“Newcomers to the area can almost feel the vibe, the stream of positive energy blended with a can-do mentality. The open communication mode and the willingness to share ideas and innovations are among the most striking cultural traits of Silicon Valley,” Ester wrote.

This fluidity has also allowed Preethy Padmanabhan to pivot her career on numerous occasions. Padmanabhan describes herself as an influencer, leader, and investor, and she has taken on various roles from engineering to marketing to sales to advising to angel investing. She also hosts a podcast.

“It was very intentional for my journey to shift. When I was an engineer, I did well, but I felt that I would be more interested if I were involved in the business decisions and the company leadership. That’s why I made the shift into business roles. It also helped me realize that the growth path for a career is not linear. When somebody only stays in one function, they might not actually grow as fast as they could,” Padmanabhan said.

This belief isn’t just held by Padmanabhan. In Silicon Valley, job-switching is a major tactic and occurs more frequently than in many other places. The economic causes of the job-switching trend are explained in a study in “The Review of Economics and Statistics,” where intra-industry mobility rates in Silicon Valley were over 40% higher than the sample average. The authors of the study wrote that job-hopping is significant because it allows for talent reallocation toward superior firms. They noted that job-hopping and modularity are most common when similar firms are closely located, as in Silicon Valley.

Vedanth Padmanabhan attributed this frequency to cultural causes.

“People in Silicon Valley aren’t satisfied with mediocrity, and that has led to the fast-paced culture,” Vedanth Padmanabhan said.

Job-switching can also be used as a way to leave discriminatory or harmful environments in search of more equitable ones, according to a publication in “Gender and Society.”

However, people don’t just leave for the first company that will take them. Job-switching in Silicon Valley is typically strategic.

“When I made the choice to move to a startup, I typically looked at fast-growth startups that were already growing at 40-50% year over year. I also looked at the culture, the leadership, and what exciting technology areas were in place. For example, I moved from networking to cloud technology with my first startup at Nutanix, and then I moved from there to SaaS technologies in FreshWorks. Now, I’ve moved to climate technology,” Preethy Padmanabhan said.

As evidenced by Pezone and Preethy Padmanabhan, success in Silicon Valley is rarely linear. All kinds of people, connected by their desire to change the world — or at least their corner of it — find their way to the region, and even within it are able to continually change roles.