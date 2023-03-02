Clothing through the decades: fashion trends that are coming back

Over the years, we’ve gone through many fashion trends, and they always have a way of coming back. From the late 70s to the early 2000s, many fashion trends have had a unique way of returning: some have evolved, while others have stayed the same. Continue reading to check out fashion comebacks from the 70s to the early 2000s.

The 70s: Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans started as country denim jeans in the 70s but have recently become more and more popular with everyone, especially among teens. They have evolved and different brands have come out with multiple colors and patterns, some created on their own. Bootcut jeans provide a comfortable fit and give a feeling of composure to all wearers.

The 80s: Animal Print

Whether it’s cheetah or leopard print, animal print patterns went on everything in the 80s. Recently, clothing pieces and everyday accessories have animal prints, such as cheetah, leopard, zebra, and giraffe prints, and either real or faux fur on some clothing pieces. Cheetah and leopard print in particular has been more popular than the others and have been seen on jackets, pants, accessories like phone cases, headbands, hats, and even car seat covers.

The 90s: Baggy Jeans

Recently baggy jeans such as JNCO’s have made a huge comeback. In the past year, they have been extremely popular and have made a comeback along with the skating lifestyle. These pants are the best option to purchase if you want a ‘loose’ look with stylish belts and other baggy clothing.

The 2000s: Camo Print

Although its name is known for its intent to blend in, camo print isn’t meant for concealment. Recently seen in different styles such as camo cargo pants, camo jackets, and camo hats, this print is now worn in different stylish ways and sometimes together in various arrangements with other clothing pieces.