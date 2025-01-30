Crossword: Lots of Corn
Isabelle Ling, Staff Writer • January 30, 2025
About the Contributor
Isabelle Ling, Staff Writer
Isabelle Ling (class of 2026) is a junior at Carlmont High School and this is her second year in journalism. She loves to meet people with interesting stories and is interested in public policy. Besides journalism, she likes to help with various club meetings and dislikes to go on runs but does it anyways. In her free time, she spends time with her friends and family, reads, and watches old movies.